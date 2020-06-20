Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 21 June 2020

What's Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

What’s Behind Lebanese Riots?

Is Bin Zayed Double-Crossing Bin Salman In Regional Cases?

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

New Evidence Suggests Turkey Preparing for Libya-Style Military Intervention in Yemen

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy

Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

alwaght.com
What's Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

Sunday 21 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

Alwaght- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) decision to pass a resolution against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program drafted by three European countries represents an important development from a variety of aspects.

A set of question are raised following the resolution: Why have the European powers taken such a step despite their awareness of the negative impacts of the move on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and their constant support to the deal in their stated policy? Should this European move be regarded as a sign that the EU is joining Trump’s anti-deal campaign? What is the motivation behind the European trio’s pressures against Tehran and what implications could they have?

The trio’s goals? 

In shedding light on the goals of the European countries behind passing the anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA, we need to look at the complications in the interests of the three countries concerning the deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). 

The Europeans repeatedly said that the collapse of the JCPOA will initiate a new season for crisis and nuclear competition in the West Asia region, the consequences of which will include the emergence of new waves of terrorism and refugees that directly threaten the European security and stability. 

But the European countries, which have massive trade with the US and also at the military and security levels seek to save the collapsing strategic transatlantic alliance, have no will and power to seriously confront Washington's unilateral policies. As it was predicted, at the end of the road, they matched their policies and views on the Iranian nuclear program with the American policy. 

The Europeans exports to the US in 2019 were, according to the statistics, about $295 billion. The EU imported $193 billion from the US by the third quarter of 2019. 

When the US President Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated the illegal sanctions on Iran, the European bloc took no measures to foil the illegitimate anti-Iranian pressures. Although EU 3 were unhappy with the US sanctions and had the power to confront the Trump strains, they two years failed to take steps to save the deal over the past. Even the financial tools they provided for trade with Iran lacked a suitable performance that could persuade Tehran that they really wanted to save the deal. 

From months ago that Tehran began to reduce its JCPOA commitments step by step in response to the US sanctions and the European inaction to create a balance and give the signatories the chance to rethink their commitments, the European parties took a path of wasting time and blame-shifting instead of returning to their promises made under the nuclear agreement to persuade Iran not to take further steps towards retaliation. 

Actually, by drafting the IAEA resolution the European sides want to firstly dissuade Tehran from taking further commitment reduction steps by warning that the agreement could collapse and sanctions could return and secondly save the status quo until after the US presidential elections, scheduled for November 3. 

What are the implications of the resolution? 

While the three European states seek to put strains on Iran and keep the ball in the Iranian court, Iran’s IAEA envoy Kazem Gheybabadi in his address said Iran will not accept the pressure and categorically rejects the resolution and will take appropriate actions in response. 

The fact is that with the so-called crippling US sanctions already in place and achieving nothing for Washington, the European threat to return to the sanctions makes no sense. After all, Tehran has already taken the measures and prepared itself for sanctions. 

In addition, there is not global consensus on Iran nuclear program. The West has been treacherous towards Iran and the JCPOA and this reflected in the Chinese and Russian negative vote to the trio’s resolution. In fact, the threats of economic sanctions by the West against the Islamic Republic are no longer viable. 

The recent resolution, unprecedented in eight years, can work against the will of the West and encourage Iran to speed up the reduction of its JCPOA commitments. 

On the other side, the anti-Iranian move not only will not protect international security but also falls under the US policy to break the norms and undermine the world’s legal regimes. It only will erode the trust in the Western states and cause unwillingness to rely on the International legal regimes to protect the rights and interests of the nations in the world community.

 

Iran Resolution Europe IAEA Sanctions

