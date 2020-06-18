Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills

Alwaght- Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.

During the maneuvers on Thursday, the long-range and short-range missiles were successfully fired from the coast and from decks of ships, hitting the designated targets with high accuracy, Press TV reported.

At the end of the maneuvers, Deputy Chief of Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari described the successful launch of new cruise missiles as a promising step toward further upliftment of the country’s defense and deterrence power.

He added that Iran will continue to march toward self-sufficiency and becoming needless of foreign military equipment despite brutal sanctions imposed on the country, adding that “successful test-firing of long-range missiles is a sign of remarkable progress in boosting synergy between the armed forces and defense industries.”

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi also noted that production of new home-grown missiles by the Iranian experts will better equip the Islamic Republic to handle any threat against the Islamic establishment and the Iranian people while strengthening a sense of self-reliance in the Iranian Armed Forces.