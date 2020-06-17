What’s Behind Lebanese Riots?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Americans Are The Unhappiest They've Been in 50 Years

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years

It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
What’s Behind Lebanese Riots?

Wednesday 17 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Lebanese Riots?

Alwaght- At its security meeting led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Lebanese government decided to form a security operation room to address the devaluation operation against the country’s currency pound. 

The PM said it was not acceptable that a crime takes place but no criminal is held accountable, adding that he had accurate information that what happened to the national currency was purposely, insisting that he will not stay silent when some are playing with the people’s living. 

The remarks appear to have meant the behind-the-scenes movement by a group that seeks to put the skids under the PM’s crackdown campaign against the corruption in the country. 

Diab’s revelations about the coup plot 

On Saturday, Diab said that a month after he formed cabinet, Lebanese people understood his seriousness and resolution of the government to get things right. He said that the cabinet enjoys a high rate of the citizens' trust and that is frustrating for those who hoped to see its fall. That is the reason they are resorting to fake news and rumors, he went on. 

He also talked about “planned attacks” by sides he called “well known to all”, adding that they resort to any tool to fail the other side. 

“They sunk the country into huge debts and destroyed the Lebanese people’s resources,” he said, continuing “but the efforts for a coup have failed and all of their secret and open meetings to oust the government will go nowhere. They have shown that people’s concerns and obsessions are not important to them. But we are not like them and will not be like them. Let me be clear, we will not allow the disappearance of our people’s money.” 

He asked the people to show patience with the government because “fighting corruption is tough.” He asserted that the changes are in their way no matter how much they press to prevent them. 

“They are trying to ignore the realities after destroyed everything. We were silent but they did not stop their lies and rumors,” he added. 

Government’s program to fight corruption 

Lebanon’s economic crisis has its deep roots in both the accumulated debts and entrenched corruption. The economic challenges for the government were compounded after coronavirus pandemic hit the country and this is motivating the country to become more serious in its fight against corruption. 

The presidency press office announced last week that President Michel Aoun called for more investigation to discover corruption cases. It added that so far the number of cases related to financial violations and money laundering reached 18. Suspicious dealings, sales of fake medicines, and suspicious contracts are also covered by the press office’s report. 

The cases include suspicious investment and launching black market in Beirut-Rafic Hariri international airport, bribery, replacing original cancer medicines with fake ones at Rafic Hariri hospital, and special dealings at the airport, breaching the citizens' rights and freedom of action in wasting the public resources of social security fund. 

Amid the revelations, the PM announced a crackdown against corruption and ordered the High Judicial Council to take its role in boosting the people’s trust in the judiciary. He told the supervisory bodies of the country “today I want you to fully play your role. The corruption has dragged the country to the verge of collapse without chances of questions [to the culprits]. 

The corruption lobbies massively resist 

To push back against the government’s anti-corruption campaign, the corruption lobbies seem to have already started their measures to challenge the government and oust it if possible. Here are their most important arrangements to this end: 

1. Trying to derail the popular protests from their right course: In fact, the groups whose corruption case are opened for an inquiry by the government are going to great lengths to use the current tense situation to engineer the situation towards calls for the government resignation by sending goons and rioters among the peaceful protestors. 

2. Chanting divisive slogans: The corruption lobbies are trying hard to replace the economic slogans of the demonstrators with divisive and sectarian ones to prepare the ground for the sectarian and religious feud in the country. Behind this move, they seek to put pressure on the government and prepare the ground for the intervention of foreign actors. 

3. Manipulating the national currency value against dollar: The corrupt circles are also devaluating the national currency pound against the US dollar. This will serve to press the government. This financial war against the government has been so open that the government officials several times pointed to it. 

All in all, what is clear is that the part of the recent protests in Lebanon that were turned into violence and riots were guided by the behind-the-scenes corruption lobbies. Their main aim is to divert the demonstrations to a sectarian and religious conflict for the final goal of pressuring the government to quit its anti-corruption push. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Lebanon Currency Protests Corruption PM Diab

