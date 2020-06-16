Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 June 2020

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow

Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow

Tuesday 16 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow
Alwaght- Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

The top Iranian diplomat also argued that the United States and some of its Western allies were disrupting international norms and principles through a series of actions both at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors and the UN Security Council.

Zarif also pointed to Washington’s withdrawal from international agreements, saying, “The latest such case was Washington's withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).”

Unlike other countries that actively cooperate with the organization, the US has “politicized relations with the WHO in order to conceal its own domestic shortfalls. Such US policy has to be confronted squarely,” Zarif said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the United States’ attempts to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran, noting that the expected removal of the ban in October “is an important component of the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and Security Council Resolution 2231. With the change of the US regime, Washington has refused to honor its commitments under the landmark JCOPA deal, which US officials had agreed to at the time.”

He went on to say that Iran shared similar positions with Russia, China and many other states on several global issues.

“The Europeans are also very supportive, but have not been able to pursue an independent policy against the United States so far,” Zarif pointed out.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that Tehran-Moscow ties also cover the economic sphere, and that joint economic projects were currently being implemented in Iran with the participation of Russian contractors.

Zarif also said Iran and Russia were closely cooperating with each other on Syria, noting that the dire situation in some parts of the war-raved country necessitated an international meeting within the framework of Astana agreements.

Since January 2017, Russia, Iran, and Turkey have been mediating peace talks between representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups in a series of rounds held in the Kazakh city of Astana and other places. The talks are collectively referred to as the Astana peace process.

The process has helped significantly decrease the violence gripping Syria by creating four de-escalation zones there. They have also paved the way for the formation of a constitutional committee.

This is while a parallel UN-backed peace process in Geneva, Switzerland, has failed to deliver much.

“The issues of Yemen and Afghanistan also need cooperation and consultation [between Iran and Russia],” Zarif concluded.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iran Zarif Russia

Iranian Red Crescent Society Prepares 2000 Livelihood Foodstuff Packages
Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe
Regime Forces Crack Down on Palestinian Protesters Near West Bank City of Nablus
Children Demonstrate against Racism, Police Brutality
Iranian Red Crescent Society Prepares 2000 Livelihood Foodstuff Packages

Iranian Red Crescent Society Prepares 2000 Livelihood Foodstuff Packages

Thousands Gather for Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn
Tensions Rise as Nationalist Protesters in London Meet Counter Demo
UK Police Clashwith Rightwing Protesters in London
Statue of Former Belgian King Baudouin Defaced with Red Paint