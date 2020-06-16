Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan "deal of the century."

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What's Behind Khalilzad's Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards

The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Alwaght- Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

“Delisting Saudi Arabia from the annual UN report confirms the chaos in the world body and its disregard for humanitarian standards,” A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council  Mohammed Ali al-Houthi wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

He denounced the UN’s step as an “ineffaceable crime,” saying it took place at the same time when Saudi Arabia and the United States perpetrated a new massacre in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada.

The Yemeni official was referring to the Saudi-led air raids that targeted a civilian car in Sa’ada on Monday, killing 13 people, including women and children.

Also on Monday evening, Saudi warplanes pounded some positions in Kataf district of Sa'ada Province. Two mine-clearance personnel and a medic lost their lives in the airstrike.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took away the Saudi-led coalition engaged in an atrocious military campaign against Yemen from a blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in the impoverished country.

The move prompted immediate protests from human rights groups worldwide.

Jo Becker, the advocacy director of the children’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, argued that Guterres “is adding a new level of shame to his 'list of shame' by removing the Saudi-led coalition and ignoring the UN's own evidence of continued grave violations against children.”

Adrianne Lapar, director of Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, also said by removing the Saudi-led coalition “the secretary-general sends the message that powerful actors can get away with killing children.”

Yemeni drones target Saudi military site

Meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces say they have carried out a drone strike against Saudi military targets in Asir, southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said Tuesday that five Qasef-2K drones had been used to conduct the operation.

"By the grace and generosity of God, our air force carried out a massive operation on fighter jets' hangars, armories and sensitive military targets in Khamis Mushait," on Monday night, Sare’e said in a statement.

The official explained that the operation came in response to the latest military escalation by Saudi Arabia and its continuous massacre of the Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia continues its indiscriminate bombardment of Yemeni cities.

‘Saudi Arabia runs secret prison in Yemen’s Hadhramaut’

Meanwhile, a distinguished Saudi pseudonymous activist who uses his platform to leak sensitive documents about members of the House of Saud, has taken the wraps off a secret prison run by the Riyadh regime in Yemen’s largest and eastern province of Hadhramaut.

Mujtahidd, in a post published on his Twitter page, said the Saudi military has committed serious violations against Yemeni detainees, torturing a large number of them to death.

 “I received a report from former detainees in a secret prison run by Saudi forces in Yemen about what is going on in there,” he said.

Mujtahidd went on to describe the conditions of the detention center as not even fit for an animal, emphasizing that the Saudi-run prison is subject neither to Saudi or Yemeni law nor international supervision.

The activist added that hundreds of Yemenis, if not thousands, had been incarcerated in the prison and subjected to various forms of torture.

Mujtahidd called on human rights organizations and the international community to pressure the Saudi regime into allowing international monitoring of the prison.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

 

