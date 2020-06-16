Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan "deal of the century."

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What's Behind Khalilzad's Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat

The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat

Tuesday 16 June 2020

Tuesday 16 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Alwaght- The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

The European foreign ministers “were clear about the consequences of a possible annexation for the prospects of a two-state solution, but also for regional stability,” High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said. The top German diplomat was speaking after a video conference of top EU diplomats and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Borrell further highlighted that the 27-nation bloc encourages both Israeli and Palestinian authorities to engage in a credible and meaningful political process, arguing that a plan presented by the US on the decades-long conflict — known as the ‘deal of the century’ —  does not “respect internationally-agreed parameters.”

The US plan, he added, “is maybe a starting point for negotiations. Theoretically a negotiation does not finish at the same point it starts, because if not it would not be a negotiation, but an ultimatum.”

Borrell also highlighted German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ proposal to Pompeo, during the video conference, for the creation of a “multilateral format” for discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 The top German diplomat, Borrell added, was “insisting a lot on the need of preventing annexation, because it would not be without consequences.

Borrell said Pompeo only took note of EU member states’ opinions and “has not accepted or refused anything.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli “sovereignty” over settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Palestine: EU must resort to sanctions if Israel steals more land

Earlier on Monday, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said “what the US is doing in Palestine is a threat against every single principle of peaceful coexistence between nations.”

The remarks came prior to EU foreign ministers' online meeting with their US counterpart.

“They [the top EU diplomats] should say that in case of annexation ... there will be consequences for Israel, including sanctions,” Erekat told online newspaper EUobserver in an interview.

“And they should remind the US their annexation plan is a threat to the basic principles of historic transatlantic cooperation,” he added.

The high-ranking Palestinian official stressed that the annexation could be stopped through the EU’s diplomatic means as well as the use of sanctions.

“Some forget that the EU is Israel’s main trade partner and therefore there are important tools that can be used to implement international law,” Erekat said.

He added, “We got here because of the impunity granted to Israel, including incentives such as the EU-Israel association agreement, which continued unabated despite the severe Israeli violations to its Article Two.”

The article states that the provisions of the agreement shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles.

Asked if West Bank annexation could provoke Palestinian protests, Erekat said, “I’m certain that some people in Israel are doing everything possible for this to happen. I can just say that our [the PLO’s] commitment to international law, diplomacy, and the international legal system has been proven.”

“The question is: What kind of Palestinian resistance is acceptable for those who say ‘No’ to armed struggle, but also ‘No’ to BDS [the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel], ‘No’ to banning settlement products, ‘No’ to labeling [of products made in Israeli settlements], ‘No’ to stopping companies from working in occupied territory ... ‘No’ to stopping organizations funding settlements, and ‘No’ to international legal action? What kind of message are they sending to our people?” Erekat said.

 

Israeli Regime West Bank Annexation EU Josep Borrell

