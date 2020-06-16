Is Bin Zayed Double-Crossing Bin Salman In Regional Cases?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 June 2020

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan "deal of the century."

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards

The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Mexico is willing to sell gasoline to Venezuela on “humanitarian” grounds if asked, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, defying the US sanctions against Venezuela.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Is Bin Zayed Double-Crossing Bin Salman In Regional Cases?

Tuesday 16 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Is Bin Zayed Double-Crossing Bin Salman In Regional Cases?

Alwaght- As the Arab world uprisings in 2011 erupted in a number of countries and ousted some conservative regimes, Saudi Arabia and the UAE initially struggled to save the status quo in the allied countries but when they could not, they tried to bring to rule like-minded political elites.

As time passed by, they shifted their approach, adopting an aggressive policy to get influence for their camp especially after the assumption of power in Saudi Arabia by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his son Prince Mohammed.

But they do not appear to have moved this way evenly as the current regional conditions suggest that Abu Dhabi has deepened its influence in many cases while Riyadh’s influence declined, something that could push to a collision course the interests of the former allies and current rivals.

Since the rise to power of King Salman in Saudi Arabia five years ago and especially after his son Mohammed was named the Crown Prince, the Kingdom took a way of aggressive policy so that it could give shape to a regional order favorable to Riyadh. In fact, in the last years of the rule of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, the Saudis saw the regional developments posing a threat to their security interests and also conservative approaches and also serving a promotion to the regional position of Iran as the Arab kingdom’s old rival. In fact, they got the belief that the balance of power was transforming in favor of the Tehran-led Axis of Resistance.

In the middle of this situation, the new generation of political elites who were devoid of deep political experience saw the solution in the full-scale confrontation of the regional changes through military force, media propaganda, support of terrorism against the rivals, and fueling insecurity and conflicts.

They launched their multi-faceted project to tip the scales in their favor. Saudi Arabia has the full UAE help in its destabilization campaign across the region. They did so through a military coalition that struggled to realize their objectives. The coalition waged a war against Yemen as a direct target. However, since the beginning of the anti-Yemeni bombing and then ground campaigns, days witnessed the emergence of conflict between some policies of the two Arab allies.

As time went by, the Yemen case turned into a separation point of the policies of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, which never calculated for a years-long war and thought it could seize the capital Sana’a within a week or two, ran into serious troubles. A string of factors hamper Saudi Arabia’s maneuvering power in the Yemeni case:

1. The prolonged Yemen war dramatically increased Saudi military costs. The country calculated for at worst one-month war without knowing that it was waging a war that could last for years as it continues to date.

2. The credibility of Prince Mohammed who at the time of the start of the war was defense minister is heavily damaged. After all, he is directly responsible for the case and failing to make the least gains left his credibility at home and abroad on the skids.

3. The international pressure is ever-building on the Saudi Arabian rulers as they are committing genocide in the already-impoverished country. So far, the air campaign left hundreds of thousands dead and more wounded and millions displaced. A majority of the victims are women and children. The strikes mainly target the Yemeni infrastructure. The world community pressures cut the kingdom’s power to maneuver in Yemen’s case.

4. The home division makes things worse for Saudi Arabia. There are clashes between Mohammed and the other royals who want him removed from his post. This is adding to his troubles.

5. Actually, the Saudi regional influence is fed by bribery and financial support to the allied sides which is funded by huge oil revenues. But now that the oil industry is in dire straits amid free fall in oil prices on which the Saudi is greatly dependent, its regional sway is expected to see a downturn. The UAE which is less dependent on oil incomes is expected to attract the political and economic partners of Saudi Arabia.

All these factors have driven Riyadh to prioritize finding solutions to its internal problems, especially the setbacks to the future ascension to the throne by bin Salman. And this largely cut its power to act influentially in important regional cases. 

On the other side, the UAE, which seems to have been following specific goals and mainly different from those of Saudi Arabia since the beginning of their alliance, strengthened its toehold in the region and its role in many important cases. It is within this path that Abu Dhabi, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is leading a number of essential strategies to intensify its power to affect the regional equations. Here are they: 

1. Expanding ties with Egypt to increase the power to influence equations, especially in North Africa. The Arab emirate has made huge investments in Egypt since the uprising. The face of this cooperation is its role in Egypt’s construction of the Berenice military base on the Red Sea coast. The large, multi-purpose base was inaugurated in mid-January. Its active role in Libya, a scene of war for Egypt-backed militia and Government of National Accord supported by Turkey, comes within its relations with Egypt. 

2. Expanding ties with the Red Sea coastal states along with implementing its domineering projects in Yemen. The strategy is designed to give it access to the geopolitically important regional areas. An example is its attempt to gain control over islands in the vicinity of the Gulf of Aden and Bab-el-Mandeb. 

3. Exceeding Saudi Arabia in the Arab-Israeli normalization case to take a lead in this area is another strategy of Abu Dhabi. The latest moves by the small emirate and especially stances taken by its officials regarding Tel Aviv obviously reveal this strategy. 

It seems that the UAE is seizing the chance provided by the decrease of the Saudi power to influence the regional equations due to home troubles and international pressures. It takes this opportunity to embark on strategies aimed at promoting its role in important West Asian and North African cases.

UAE Yemen War Strategy Saudi Arabia Failure

