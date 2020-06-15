Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 June 2020

Editor's Choice

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

News

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel

US Damages To Iraq Amid Bilateral Strategic Negotiations

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

What Jobs Does New Iraqi PM Have Ahead?

Palestinian Authority: Choosing Resistance Or Collapse?

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Nature Of Egyptian Peace Initiative For Libya

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria

Ankara, Moscow Reach Agreement on New S-400 Batch

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

72 Years After Nakba, Palestine Liberation Has Never Been Closer

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Nature Of Egyptian Peace Initiative For Libya

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

Turkish-Backed Militants Clashed over Looted Objects in Northern Syria

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

Monday 15 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

The UN's top rights body  agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd's death.

As the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council resumed after breaking in March over the coronavirus pandemic, council president Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger proposed to hold the debate on Wednesday.

"I can see no objections. It is therefore so decided," she said.

It is only the fifth time in the council's 14-year history that it has agreed to hold an "urgent debate", which is a special debate agreed upon within a regular session of the council.

Burkina Faso's ambassador to the UN in Geneva last Friday sent Tichy-Fisslberger a letter on behalf of Africa's 54 countries calling for an urgent debate on "racially inspired human rights violations, police brutality against people of African descent and the violence against the peaceful protests that call for these injustices to stop."

That call came after Floyd's family, along with the families of other victims of police violence and over 600 NGOs this week called on the council to urgently address systemic racism and police impunity in the US.

Friday's letter pointed to the case of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white officer, who has since been charged with murder, pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death, which was caught on video and has sparked massive protests across the United States and around the world, "is unfortunately not an isolated incident."

"Many other cases of persons of African descent (have) faced the same fate because of their origin and police violence," Burkina Faso Ambassador Dieudonne Desire Sougouri told the council Monday.

While Friday's letter called for a debate on racism around the globe, it in particular highlighted the situation in the United States.

"The protests the world is witnessing are a rejection of the fundamental racial inequality and discrimination that characterise life in the United States for black people, and other people of colour," it said.

Addressing the 47 members of the rights council, Sougouri insisted that "following the unanimous and general indignation raised by this situation, it would be inconceivable for the Human Rights Council not to address this current situation."

A number of countries had been expected to address Floyd's killing and concerns about police violence and racism in the United States during the resumed 43rd council session even without a special debate.

But since the deadline for tabling fresh resolutions during this session expired back in March, the extraordinary debate offers the only opportunity to propose a fresh resolution for concrete actions.

The first ever such urgent debate at the council came in 2010 to address a deadly Israeli raid on a flotilla bringing aid to Gaza. Urgent debates were also held in 2013, 2014 and 2018 on the situation in war-ravaged Syria.

In the past, the council has been characterised as weak and hypocritical when it comes to handling human rights abuses. Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in 2018 that “for too long, the Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abusers.” The US formally withdrew its membership from the council that year, citing “chronic bias against Israel."

Source: Media 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US George Floyd Human Rights

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe
Regime Forces Crack Down on Palestinian Protesters Near West Bank City of Nablus
Children Demonstrate against Racism, Police Brutality
Thousands of Mourners Visit George Floyds Casket in Houston to Pay Respect
Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe

Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe

Tensions Rise as Nationalist Protesters in London Meet Counter Demo
UK Police Clashwith Rightwing Protesters in London
Statue of Former Belgian King Baudouin Defaced with Red Paint
British Protesters Topple Statue of Slave Trader Edward Colston in Bristol