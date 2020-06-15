Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

UN Rights Body Approves Urgent Debate on Racism, Police Brutality

The UN’s top rights body agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over George Floyd’s death.

Syria’s Air Defense System Successful against Enemy Aircraft: Russia The Russian Air Defense Force Commander announced On Sunday that the Tor anti-aircraft missile system had destroyed more than 45 combat drones in Syria.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper

UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq: Paper
Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has financially supported the anti-Turkey PKK militant group in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

A security source at the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) told the London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper that the authorities had imposed limitations on money transfers coming from the UAE.

The source said any money transfers exceeding $1,000 coming from the UAE to the region's foreign exchange companies and banks required a "proof of approval" from security authorities.

The move comes amid reports that the UAE has provided financial support to anti-Turkey Kurdish militants in recent months.

The source, who asked not to be named, said the new measure will be applied to all exchange companies in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced the country's fighter jets had bombed the positions of Kurdish militants in northern Iraq .

Relations between Turkey and the UAE have been strained since Ankara sided with Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017 and imposed a series of economic sanctions against the tiny sheikhdom, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Qatar has rejected the claims while maintaining that it is paying the price for its independent foreign policy.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi are also at odds over the situation in Libya, where the two countries support opposing sides of the conflict.

In 2017, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meant the United Arab Emirates when he hinted at a Muslim country that had spent billions to topple the Turkish government in a coup in July 2016.

 

