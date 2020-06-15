Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 June 2020

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

Citing military sources,  the paper reported earlier this week that Ankara was planning to set up a military base in the strategic Misrata port and also use the al-Watiya airbase, located south of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The report added that the Misrata facility would serve as a naval base with permanent assault and reconnaissance capabilities, where auxiliary aircraft could be stored.

Tripoli, it added, would allow Ankara to deploy anti-aircraft systems and drones to the al-Watiya airbase, which has played a key role in the Libyan government’s 14-month counter-offensive against Haftar’s forces.

Ankara will also cooperate in oil drilling and exploration activities with Tripoli, according to the paper.

“The tension and Greek provocations in Eastern Mediterranean require the presence of Turkish naval forces in Libyan territory, and that is why Misrata port will be a military base for Ankara,” the paper wrote.

The internationally-recognized government in Tripoli receives backing from Turkey, while Haftar’s rebel forces are supported by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Haftar’s forces began their offensive in April 2019 in an attempt to seize Tripoli and unseat the internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

The Libyan government, however, launched a counter-offensive and has so far managed to retake most of the areas seized by Haftar’s forces.

The news comes days after Sarraj paid a visit to Ankara, where he announced victory over Haftar during a presser with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

France: Turkey exploiting NATO

In another development, France — which is widely reported to lend support to Haftar despite its denials — has slammed Turkey’s “aggressive” intervention in Libya, warning that it “cannot just stand by.”

A French government official, who was speaking to AFP on the condition of anonymity, accused Paris’ NATO ally of violating a UN arms embargo and sending half a dozen ships to Libya’s coast.

“The Turks are behaving in an unacceptable manner and are exploiting NATO,” the official added.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate talks with US President Donald Trump.

The French official said that “exchanges will take place in the weeks to come on this subject with NATO partners.”

Russia-Turkey talks postponed

Meanwhile, Turkey said a planned ministerial-level meeting with Russia on the Libya conflict had been delayed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov decided to put off the talks during a phone call on Sunday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“The two countries’ deputy ministers will continue contacts and talks in the period ahead. Minister-level talks will be held at a later date,” it said in a statement.

Pope urges end to Libya violence

Pope Francis on Sunday voiced concerns over the developments in Libya, calling for an “end to the violence” in the North African country.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, during his weekly speech, urged political and military leaders in the country to take a path toward “peace, stability and unity.”

​The pontiff added that thousands of migrants, refugees, asylum-seekers and internally-displaced people are “more vulnerable to forms of exploitation and violence” in Libya.

“There is cruelty,” he said. “We all have responsibility. No one can feel exempt.”

Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 when a popular uprising backed by a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in the North African country — the UN-recognized Sarraj government, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by Haftar’s rebels.

 

