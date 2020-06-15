Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 June 2020

Editor's Choice

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

News

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

Turkey plans to set up two permanent military bases in Libya where two rival parties are engaged in violent clashes, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg Luxembourg denounced the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as “stealing”, stressing that such a move would make the EU’s recognition of the state of Palestine "inevitable".

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic

What Jobs Does New Iraqi PM Have Ahead?

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

Nature Of Egyptian Peace Initiative For Libya

New Evidence Suggests Turkey Preparing for Libya-Style Military Intervention in Yemen

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child

US Sanctions On ICC: Drives And Ramifications

Palestinian Authority: Choosing Resistance Or Collapse?

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

72 Years After Nakba, Palestine Liberation Has Never Been Closer

Nature Of Egyptian Peace Initiative For Libya

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media

How Will Mayors Arrest Influence Erdogan And His Party?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

Monday 15 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

Related Content

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In an op-ed to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the UAE ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba called on Tel Aviv to halt the West Bank annexation plan, warning that the move could quickly and definitely shatter the Israeli dream to normalize relations with the UAE and the other Arab world states. 

In reaction to the opinion, the Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE Foreign Ministry Hend al-Otaiba, said that we tried to reach the belief that Tel Aviv is an opportunity, not an enemy. 

But will the annexation of the West Bank destroy the plans for Arab-Israeli normalization? 

UAE ties to the Israeli regime after annexation plan announced 

While the Abu Dhabi officials warn that implementation of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan will make impossible the diplomatic normalization of the Israeli regime and the Arab states, evidences show that even after revealing the plan, Abu Dhabi did not downgrade its relations with Tel Aviv and even moved close to Zionist circles. 

Inviting the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash by the American Jewish Committee, a pressure lobby working for the Israeli interests in the US, to join an online conference of this committee, sending two planes carrying medical aids to Ben Gurion airport under the excuse of delivering them to the Palestinian Authority, the Dubai police chief’s call for people to use word “friend” instead of “enemy” in their addressing of the Israeli regime, and Tel Aviv’s praising of the UAE space program all took place after Netanyahu unveiled his annexation plan. So, very confidently it can be claimed that Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi continued towards warmer ties even after the plan was announced. 

Clearly, not only the UAE has not decreased its relations with the Israeli regime in protest to the annexation but also there are signs the Arab country has even accelerated its movement towards normalization of ties with Tel Aviv, demonstrating that its anti-annexation stances are sham. 

The nature of the annexation plan 

 The plan, which seeks annexation of 30 percent of the West Bank lands, is practically part of the “deal of the century”, an initiative the US President Donald Trump unveiled two years ago. 

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have been picked as the propellants of the deal of the century in the Arab world. Also, they participated in the US-led Manama conference in late June last year which was aimed to introduce and implement the deal. So, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have no opposition to the annexation of the West Bank and even worse they expressed their readiness to Israeli and American circles to help implement it. 

With these in mind, the only hard obstacle preventing the implementation of the American initiative is the firm opposition of the Palestinian groups, the Muslim public, the Iran-led Axis of Resistance, and the international community. This massive opposition increases the costs of the active and brazen participation in the American-Israeli plot for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. To put it differently, the substantial opposition prevents the open implementation of the deal. 

To bypass this obstacle, Washington and Tel Aviv have resorted to phase-based and covert implementation of the deal. Despite European opposition to Netanyahu’s plan and the existence of reports that the US opposes its implementation at the present time, an American official who spoke to an Israeli radio station on the condition of anonymity said on Thursday that if Tel Aviv manages to successfully realize its annexation goal, Washington will likely support the move, though in a limited way. 

Having in mind that the annexation is not new and is part of the deal of the century and considering the UAE’s advocacy to the deal, the recent Abu Dhabi stance on the Israeli plan is dishonest and a show move. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Annexation West Bank Netanyahu UAE

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe
Regime Forces Crack Down on Palestinian Protesters Near West Bank City of Nablus
Children Demonstrate against Racism, Police Brutality
Thousands of Mourners Visit George Floyds Casket in Houston to Pay Respect
Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe

Monuments Glorifying Slavery, Colonialism under Scrutiny in US, Europe

Tensions Rise as Nationalist Protesters in London Meet Counter Demo
UK Police Clashwith Rightwing Protesters in London
Statue of Former Belgian King Baudouin Defaced with Red Paint
British Protesters Topple Statue of Slave Trader Edward Colston in Bristol