  Sunday 14 June 2020

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

US bankers have conducted the biggest heist in history by stealing $7 trillion, primarily from the poor, during the Coronavirus lockdown which destroyed small businesses, Dr. Kevin Barrett writes.

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons Russian President said on Sunday his country is developing the means to counter other countries’ hypersonic weapons.

Footage Shows Atlanta Police Struggling with Brooks before Fatal Shooting Atlanta Police have released bodycam and dashcam video showing the moments leading to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot

Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on war-torn Yemen’s already struggling healthcare system, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara, Moscow Reach Agreement on New S-400 Batch Ankara and Moscow agreed on the delivery of the second batteries of S-400 missile defense systems.

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic The US enforced a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago, further hampering imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

alwaght.com
Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt

Sunday 14 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanon PM Denounces Violent Riots as Coup Attempt
Alwaght- Lebanese Prime Minister said violent street protests on Thursday were aimed at overthrowing his government but failed to achieve their goals.   

Hassan Diab in a televised address late Saturday said his political opponents were stirring unrest in a bid to thwart his government's fight against corruption.

The unrest was “a programmed campaign organized by parties known by name and method of thinking that are not deterred from using any method to shatter the image of others,” Diab said.

However, the Lebanese administration enjoys "a high percentage of citizens’ confidence, which has disturbed many of those who bet on its failure" and try to pump "lies and rumors to prevent the government from removing the rubble under which the secrets of corruption disappear,” he added. 

Diab took office in January with Hezbollah's backing, putting an end to a nine-month political deadlock amid an economic crisis and nationwide protests against the nation’s ruling class.

In his televised address Saturday, the Lebanese premier censured efforts to mount a “coup” against the government and manipulate the value of the Lebanese pound.

“The state and the people are being subjected to blackmail,” Diab said as he vowed to defeat graft in the cash-strapped country.

"The coup attempt fell apart and all secret and public meetings and orders of internal and joint operations to stop discovering of corruption failed as well,” he added.

Anti-government protests broke out in Lebanon on Thursday after a rapid devaluation of the national currency against the US dollar. The Lebanese pound has lost some 70 percent of its value over the past several months.

The crash in the Lebanese pound's value and subsequent unrest coincided with the unveiling of the biggest-ever US sanctions package against Iran, which also targets Lebanon.

The 115-page strategy document put together by the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest Republican caucus in Congress, called for a halt of all US security assistance to Beirut, claiming that millions of dollars given to Lebanon were being used to aid Hezbollah.

The US gives about $160 million to the Lebanese armed forces each year.

The Republican document specifically calls for sanctions against Hezbollah allies, mentioning former foreign minister Gibran Bassil and incumbent Parliament speaker Nabih Berri by name.

Back in 2016, Saudi Arabia also declared that it was canceling $4 billion in aid pledged to Beirut, $3 billion of which was earmarked for the Lebanese army.

Latest street rallies resembled those that broke out in Lebanon on October 17, 2019, when the government introduced a set of economic austerity measures.

Then prime minister Saad al-Hariri resigned almost two weeks later under pressure from protesters, touching off a period of political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis.

In December 2019, Diab was tasked with forming the new administration and the following month, he managed to form a government after Hezbollah and its allies agreed on the new cabinet.

The downward political spiral for Hariri followed his humiliating saga in Saudi Arabia where he announced his surprise resignation in November 2017, apparently under the orders of Saudi rulers. 

Hariri rescinded his withdrawal after returning to Lebanon, apparently putting himself on a collision course with his Saudi mentors, which culminated in his resignation amid violent riots. 

According to a UN report, Hariri was verbally humiliated and beaten after being summoned to Riyadh in 2017. He was reportedly abducted and taken to the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton hotel where he was interrogated and subjected to "cruel, inhuman and degrading" treatment.

 

Tags :

Lebanon Prime Minister Protests

