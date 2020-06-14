Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 June 2020

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack

40 Civilians, 20 Soldiers Killed in Nigeria Terrorist Attack

At least 40 civilians and more than 20 soldiers have been killed in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria.

Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child Iranian surgeons have successfully conducted a liver transplant operation on an Afghan child, Press TV reported.

Saudi-»ed Coalition Use of Banned Cluster Bombs in Yemen’s Capital: Ministry The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition’s deploying cluster bombs against a residential neighborhood in the country’s capital province of Sana’a poses a serious danger to the lives of civilians, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights said.

China Lambastes UK, US ‘Interference’ in Hong Kong’s Affairs China blamed the UK and the US for their “interference” in the domestic affairs of Hong Kong, stressing that Beijing will resolutely push forward with a decision to impose a recently-passed national security law over the territory.

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria Saudi Arabia has signaled its inclination to restore ties with Syria as years-long anti-Damascus policies spearheaded by the regime in Riyadh and its regional allies have fallen flat.

Mosque Attack kills 4 in Afghan Capital At least four people, including the prayer leader, have been killed after a bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister Iraq and the US have affirmed their commitment to the pullout of American troops from the Arab country, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said months after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution calling on the government to end all foreign troop presence.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara, Moscow Reach Agreement on New S-400 Batch Ankara and Moscow agreed on the delivery of the second batteries of S-400 missile defense systems.

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic The US enforced a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago, further hampering imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured

Sunday 14 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured
Alwaght- At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

The tanker, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, exploded at a highway exit in Taizhou, in Zhejiang Province, the state-run People’s Daily said.

The blast sent flames and a cloud of smoke high into the sky, state-media pictures showed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the media said.

The government commission responsible for safety production called for the investigation to be completed within a certain time, state media reported, without specifying the period. The report said the commission called for traffic police to step up law enforcement focusing on vehicles such as those carrying dangerous chemicals.

 

Gas Tanker Explosion China

Regime Forces Crack Down on Palestinian Protesters Near West Bank City of Nablus
Regime Forces Crack Down on Palestinian Protesters Near West Bank City of Nablus

