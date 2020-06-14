Gas Tanker Explosion Kills 19 China, Over 170 Injured

Alwaght- At least 19 people have been killed and 172 injured on Saturday afternoon when a tanker truck exploded in southeast China killed.

The tanker, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, exploded at a highway exit in Taizhou, in Zhejiang Province, the state-run People’s Daily said.

The blast sent flames and a cloud of smoke high into the sky, state-media pictures showed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the media said.

The government commission responsible for safety production called for the investigation to be completed within a certain time, state media reported, without specifying the period. The report said the commission called for traffic police to step up law enforcement focusing on vehicles such as those carrying dangerous chemicals.