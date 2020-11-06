Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 12 June 2020

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead

Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara, Moscow Reach Agreement on New S-400 Batch Ankara and Moscow agreed on the delivery of the second batteries of S-400 missile defense systems.

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic The US enforced a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago, further hampering imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America German media covering US President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, rioting and violence stemming from the police killing of George Floyd have gone to cartoonish lengths to pin all the nation’s problems on Bad Orange Man.

Saudi Arabia Exempts Western Arms Purchases from Austerity Plan Saudi Arabia reportedly continues to import weapons from Western countries, especially the US, despite austerity measures taken recently to handle the kingdom’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

alwaght.com
Friday 12 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The Syrian crisis is now seeing a calm before the storm. A several-month calm to prove that the political agreements are failing and that a military action led by the central government to force the terrorist groups out of the country and unite the whole territories of Syria under the legitimate government for moving towards post-crisis reconstruction and return of the refugees is unavoidable. 

In the heart of the Syrian crisis stands Idlib. Idlib issue remains unresolved so far and certainly the most important scene of the conflict in the Arab country in the forthcoming months will be this northwestern province. The military arrangements and the amassment of forces of the involved parties in recent days bear witness to their preparation to face this reality. 

Three months after March agreement on Idlib between Russia and Turkey, Russian fighter jets struck on Thursday terrorist positions in Idlib, the last major stronghold of the foreign-backed terrorists. The air raid followed attacks by, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Horas Al-Din terrorist militia on Al-Fatatrah and Al-Manarah villages in Sahl Al-Ghab northwest of Hama province. The attacks killed 19 Syrian army soldiers. 22 terrorist fighters were killed in response to the attack. In recent weeks, the ceasefire was violated by the militants repeatedly. 

On the other side, the opposition activists reported that both Turkey and the Syrian government have been sending forces and equipment to the northwestern fronts. 

This week, informed sources said that a Russian naval vessel carrying tanks and other armored equipment to arm the Syrian forces sailed through Bosporus Strait towards Eastern Mediterranean, bound for Tartus Port in Western Syria. Reports suggest that the Russian arms delivery is meant to mend the Syrian combat capabilities because a number of Syrian armored vehicles were destroyed in a Turkish attack in March. But so far, neither Russia nor Syria has confirmed the tank delivery reports. 

Furthermore, Russia has delivered to the Syrian Air force two squadrons of the modern SU-29 fighter jets to improve Damascus air power. Additionally, fresh forces from the army, National Defense Forces, and voluntary forces from allied sides were deployed to the contact lines with the terrorist-held territories in the southern parts of Idlib and are reportedly put on high alert. 

In recent days, footages of Turkish Atilgan air defense systems moving to Idlib were circulated online. The system not only can target drones but also Russian fighter jets. Later in March, Turkey also dispatched American-made Hawk MIM-23 air defense batteries to Taftanaz airport in the northwest of Idlib. 

Also, on Monday, a Turkish army convoy comprising 30 armored vehicles and equipment along with trucks and troops arrived at the Turkish military bases in Idlib. Turkey strengthened its watch posts in various Idlib areas in a move to boost support to the Idlib-based terrorists in the face of possible attacks by the Syrian forces. 

Still, the Syrian army attacks in February undermined the Turkish logistical capabilities there. The attacks killed at least 62 Turkish troopers, wounded 100 others, destroyed tens of armored vehicles, and downed over 10 drones. 

What is clear is that Turkey wants to give its toehold in northwestern Syria a boost so that it can through prolonging the Idlib crisis pursue its plans for the occupied areas in the north and northeast that include demographic changes and expansionist ambition in the Syrian territories. 

According to a Turkish-Russian deal in 2018, terrorist groups had to be withdrawn from Idlib. But Turkey neither wanted nor could implement the agreement. 

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s failure to stay committed to the agreements with Russia along with the current severe Russian-Turkish confrontation in Libya, where Turkey is helping the Government of National Accord (GNA) to push back the Russian-Saudi-Emirati-backed General Khalifa Haftar who has been pushing to seize the capital Tripoli, can persuade Moscow to join the forces with Syria and its allies for a showdown in Idlib. 

The Turkish army’s engagement in the Libyan crisis will certainly cut Ankara’s capability to provide cover to the terrorist fighters in Idlib. Moscow can retaliate the rejection of its calls for Libya truce by Erdogan in the form of cancelation of Idlib ceasefire which is frequently breached by the Turkish-supported militia groups. 

 

Syria Idlib Turkey Terrorists Ceasefire

