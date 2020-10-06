Global Coronavirus Caseload at 7.23 M, over 411K Dead

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Cases of infection with the new coronavirus have passed 7.2 million globally, and the death toll has crossed the 411,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Since the disease caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in China late last year, some 7,238,723 people have been infected and 411,177 have died worldwide.

Out of the global caseload, some 3,370,369 people have recovered.

The largest numbers of cases are reported in the United States, Brazil, and Russia. And the countries with the highest numbers of fatalities are the US, the UK, and Brazil.

Europe, which is gradually emerging from strict lockdown measures, has been seeing a rise in the number of new cases.

Latin America has now become the new epicenter of the virus, with Brazil and Chile having registered the largest number of cases there.

Here is the latest about the coronavirus pandemic from around the globe:

Brazil restores data after court order

Brazil has restored data on the outbreak to its official national website, after a decision to remove the information triggered outrage and prompted a Supreme Court judge to order the government that the full set of information be reinstated.

The government removed months of data on the epidemic on Saturday, triggering allegations that it was trying to mask the severity of the outbreak — now the world’s second-largest, after the United States.

The official website reverted to showing cumulative totals of deaths and infections — as well as breakdowns by state — as it had done before.

The latest daily numbers uploaded on the site, show a total of 739,503 confirmed cases with 38,406 deaths.

Chile reports 3,913 new cases

Chile’s Ministry of Health reported 3,913 new cases for the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

The figures brought the South American country’s total to 142,759 cases, with 2,283 deaths.

Argentina’s daily tally tops 1,000 for first time

Argentina reported over 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said it had logged 1,141 new cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 24 deaths.

The figures pushed the country’s totals to 24,761 cases and 717 deaths.

Mexico warns peak could be weeks away

Mexico’s health officials said a peak of the coronavirus outbreak could come in weeks, as the country had already started to reopen its economy.

“We still haven’t reached the maximum point,” said Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

According to the Mexican Health Ministry, 596 people lost their lives to the infectious disease on Tuesday, taking the total to 14,649.

With some 4,199 new cases, the caseload topped 124,301.

US, Canada likely to extend border ban: Report

The US and Canada are likely to extend restrictions on non-essential travel to late July, Reuters reported.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said although the governments had not yet taken a final decision, a further extension was highly likely.

The ban was introduced in March and was renewed in April and May.

The restrictions, currently due to expire on June 21, do not affect trade.

Across the US, over 111,000 people have died of the disease and 1,979,411 others have been infected.

Canada has reported 7,970 deaths and 98,241 cases as of Tuesday.

China reports 3 new cases, no deaths

China reported three more cases of the viral infection for Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

It said all the new confirmed cases involved travelers from overseas.

The tally of confirmed cases has now reached 84,198, with the death toll being unchanged at 4,634.

Australia on track to see virus gone by July

Australia says it is on course to largely eradicating its outbreak by July, a public health official said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country’s most populous state, New South Wales, said it would resume community sports like netball and cricket from July 1.

Officials reported seven new cases overnight in the eastern states, three in NSW and four in Victoria, bringing the nationwide cases to 7,274, with a total number of 102 fatalities.

WHO calls on Pakistan to impose intermittent lockdowns

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that Pakistan re-impose “intermittent lockdowns” of targeted areas to contain its outbreak, as new cases have surged in the country.

The government lifted its lockdown on May 9, citing economic reasons.

A total of 108,316 cases and 2,172 deaths have been recorded in Pakistan so far.

India’s daily cases surpass 10,000

India’s Health Ministry reported some 9,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths for the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government started to reopen restaurants, shopping malls, and religious sites in most of its states after more than two months of a lockdown.

The country has recorded 276,583 cases — the fifth highest in the world — and 7,745 fatalities overall.

A medical worker takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. (Photo by Reuters)

Malaysia lifts virus restrictions

Malaysia will begin reopening schools from late this month, according to the country’s education minister, after the government said that the outbreak had come under control.

The government also began lifting most restrictions on movement and businesses on Wednesday.

Malaysia has so far reported 8,336 cases and 117 deaths.

Russia reports over 8,000 daily cases

Russia reported 8,404 new cases of coronavirus infection and 216 related deaths on Wednesday.

The figures took the nationwide tally of infections to 493,657, and that of fatalities to 6,358, according to the Russian coronavirus crisis response center.

Bulgaria extends emergency until end of June

Bulgaria will extend emergency rules until the end of June, amid an increase in new registered cases, according to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Balkan country has relaxed restrictive measures, allowing restaurants and shopping malls to reopen.

Borissov said on Wednesday that the government did not plan to introduce new restrictions for the time being but appealed to people to keep social distancing.

Bulgaria has reported 2,889 cases and 167 deaths, nationwide.

Turkish unemployment falls despite outbreak

Turkey says its unemployment rate fell to 13.2% in the February-April period despite an economic slowdown driven by restrictive measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The unemployment rate had been 13.6% a month earlier.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his government had prepared a comprehensive package to boost employment.

Turkey has so far reported 172,114 confirmed cases of the viral infection and 4,729 related deaths.

Africa reports over 200,000 cases

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of known cases in the 54-nation continent topped 202,000.

African has now registered 202,782 cases and 5,516 deaths.

South Africa leads the continent with 52,991 cases, with almost two-thirds of them having been recorded in the Western Cape Province.

 

