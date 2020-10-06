Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 June 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

News

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity

Iran has managed to defeat US “knee-to-neck” policy by staying united and standing up against Washington’s pressure campaign, the country’s President said on Wednesday.

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law Israel’s Supreme Court has declared illegal a controversial 2017 law that would have allowed the occupying regime to expropriate private Palestinian land.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 275 Military Personnel Turkey issued arrest warrants for 275 more people over their alleged links to US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuse of having masterminded a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara, Moscow Reach Agreement on New S-400 Batch Ankara and Moscow agreed on the delivery of the second batteries of S-400 missile defense systems.

US Activates Sanctions on Iran’s Shipping Network amid Coronavirus Pandemic The US enforced a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago, further hampering imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America German media covering US President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, rioting and violence stemming from the police killing of George Floyd have gone to cartoonish lengths to pin all the nation’s problems on Bad Orange Man.

Saudi Arabia Exempts Western Arms Purchases from Austerity Plan Saudi Arabia reportedly continues to import weapons from Western countries, especially the US, despite austerity measures taken recently to handle the kingdom’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN

Palestinian Authority: Choosing Resistance Or Collapse?

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

What Are Goals Behind Iraqi PMF’s Document?

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle

Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert

Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

Oil Falls on Fears of Coronavirus Second Wave

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

Israeli Soldier Killed by Stone Thrown during West Bank Raid

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest

Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN

Wednesday 10 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
China, Russia Fighting off US ‘Snapback’ Threat against Iran at UN
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Veto powers China and Russia have written to the United Nations, arguing strongly against a US threat that it will try and bring about a return of all sanctions against Iran if the world body fails to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised the matter with Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council (UNSC) in letters submitted to them on June 7, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The United States has vowed to do all in its power to have the UN prolong the embargo on the sales of conventional weapons to Iran. The ban will expire this October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major world states.

Wang stressed in the letters that the US was legally prohibited from asking the Security Council to return the sanctions as it withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

“The United States, no longer a participant to the JCPOA after walking away from it, has no right to demand the Security Council invoke a snapback,” he wrote.

The US State Department’s point man on Iran, Brian Hook, said at the Washington-based Heritage Foundation on Tuesday that the US would be prepared to raise the issue of the “snapback” of the sanctions against Iran if the arms embargo was not extended.

Similarly, Wang’s Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov raised the same issue with the world body on May 27, invoking a 50-year-old international legal opinion.

Under the 1971 International Court of Justice opinion, “a party which disowns or does not fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights, which it claims to derive from the relationship,” the Russian top diplomat reminded. The opinion has described the code as a fundamental principle governing international relationships.

Washington alleges that it can still trigger the so-called snapback because it is still “named” as a JCPOA participant in Security Council Resolution 2231 that has endorsed the nuclear deal.

Lavrov, however, wrote, “This is absolutely unacceptable and serves only to recall the famous English proverb about having one’s cake and eating it.”

On Friday, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft announced that Washington had shared a draft resolution on the extension of Iran’s arms embargo with Russia, Britain, France, Germany and Estonia which are all members of the Security Council.

Craft urged veto-wielders Moscow and Beijing to join what she claimed “a global consensus on Iran’s conduct.”

Reuters cited diplomats as saying that Washington was likely to face a “tough, messy” battle if it attempted to challenge the arms embargo’s removal and try to force the snapback against all odds.

'US bid could trigger crisis at UNSC' 

Lavrov’s deputy Sergei Ryabkov, meanwhile, warned that the US’s bid to reinstate the sanctions against Iran could lead to an inevitable “severe crisis situation at the Security Council,” Russia’s ITAR-TASS news agency reported.

Washington’s campaign, he added, amounts to complete rejection of the views of others and even common sense, calling it “outrageous that the US administration now tries to freely pick and choose what serves its interests.”

“It would be a huge blow to the sovereignty of the Security Council, and the US will bear responsibility for this,” the official noted.

Source: Press TV

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US Sanctions Iran China

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Thousands of Mourners Visit George Floyds Casket in Houston to Pay Respect
Man Shot at Seattle Protest after Driver Plows Car into Crowd
US Police Brutal Murder of George Floyd Sparks Worldwide Protests
People across World Protest over Racism in US
Thousands of Mourners Visit George Floyds Casket in Houston to Pay Respect

Thousands of Mourners Visit George Floyds Casket in Houston to Pay Respect

British Protesters Topple Statue of Slave Trader Edward Colston in Bristol
Palestinians Rally in Ramallah against Israeli Plan to Annex Parts of Occupied West Bank
Iran Military Overhauls 10 Helicopters, Puts Them in Service
US Officers Striking Protesters with Batons Amid Protest against Police Brutality