Lebanon, Center Of New Plot Against Axis Of Resistance

  Tuesday 9 June 2020

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America German media covering US President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, rioting and violence stemming from the police killing of George Floyd have gone to cartoonish lengths to pin all the nation’s problems on Bad Orange Man.

Saudi Arabia Exempts Western Arms Purchases from Austerity Plan Saudi Arabia reportedly continues to import weapons from Western countries, especially the US, despite austerity measures taken recently to handle the kingdom’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Lebanon, Center Of New Plot Against Axis Of Resistance

Tuesday 9 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanon, Center Of New Plot Against Axis Of Resistance
Alwaght- As the fear of the coronavirus outbreak eases worldwide, the Lebanese protestors find the situation proper to return to the streets in a new wave of demonstrations and protest the bad economic conditions. 

On Saturday, thousands of protestors took to the streets of the capital Baghdad voicing their anger with the deteriorating economic situation. What started as peaceful demonstration very soon turned violent and took the security forces intervention as some sectarian and divisive slogans were raised by some protestors. As a result of the clashes, 48 demonstrators were injured, the country’s Red Cross has said. 

The economic conditions still critical 

Clearly, Lebanon is currently seeing its worst financial times since its independence. Even during the civil war, 1975-1990, the people of Lebanon did not feel such economic hardship and crisis. The country suffers from high unemployment rates, recession, and huge foreign debts. 

Although there are no reliable data to check the unemployment rates in the country, in 2018 president Michel Aoun said that unemployment was 46 percent in the country. This high rate is caused, in addition to the bad economic conditions, by the fluxes of the Syrian refugees that fled their country since 2012 because of war. 

According to the International Monetary Fund, from 1993 to 2018, the Lebanese public debts surged to $84 billion from $4.4 billion. Predictions suggest that by 2024 the national debt will increase to 185 percent of the GDP. Currently, Lebanon’s debt interest payment is as much as 9 percent of its GDP. 

The national currency, pound, has lost over 50 percent of its value against the US dollar, triggering price hikes. 

The annual inflation rate in February was 36.11 percent, the highest since December 2008. The food prices have risen fast recently, moving up to 19.76 percent from 14.45 in January. The tobacco prices rose 36.60 percent compared to 33.39 percent in January. The apparel prices surged 92.30 percent. The housing, facilities, and transportation sectors saw decreasing inflation rates, reports suggest. 

In the middle of the economic downturn, the outbreak of the coronavirus has been an additional factor helping the deterioration. Lebanon has a service-based economy, with the two sectors of banking and tourism being the two vital poles of the economy. As the airports were closed down in the Persian Gulf Arab countries, which are the origin for the biggest number of travels to Lebanon, as a result of the pandemic, the number of the travelers to and from Lebanon dropped by 53 percent, meaning Lebanon will lose 1.2 million tourists by end of the tourism season summer if the coronavirus crisis lingers. 

Also, the terrorism war against Syria that began in 2012 left undeniable negative impacts on the Lebanese economy. It influenced the country’s security, hence forcing down the direct foreign investment and tourist arrivals in the country. 

Foreign and home opponents unite against Prime Minister Hassan Diab

After the former government led by Saad Hariri resigned to escape giving an explanation to protestors about the financial crisis and put pressure on the Hezbollah-aligned March 8 Alliance to wrest from it the upper hand in the parliament, Hassam Diab was named in January new PM with the support of Hezbollah and its allies. 

Immediately after assuming the position, he said that he will soon unveil his economic reforms. The reforms will complete in a 5-year timeframe, according to him. 

He promised that the reforms will target reducing the country’s budget deficit to less than, restructuring the public debt and reducing them to less than 100 percent of the GDP, and reforming the financial and banking sectors to create new job opportunities and fight corruption. 

But the PM’s reforms will be hampered by financial sources shortage. At the same time, he faces the treachery of home and foreign opponents who seek to fail his cabinet. 

To run his reforms, Diab plans to apply for $10 billion in aids from the IMF. He also makes efforts to receive the aids the participators in the Paris summit to help Lebanon out of the crisis promised earlier this year. In fact, he counts on foreign financial support for restoring the struggling Lebanese economy. 

But reaching these foreign aids is becoming tougher as foreign intervention continues. Failed to bring to its knees the Lebanese Hezbollah on the ground, the US, along with Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime, push with its plans to destabilize Lebanon and weaken the central government by fueling the economic crisis in Lebanon to create chaos and undermine the Lebanese resistant movement. 

To this end, the US imposed sanctions on different economic sectors in Lebanon. In addition, Washington meddles in the job of the IMF to block entry to Lebanon of foreign currencies which help strengthen the country’s monetary basis. Also, there are reports that the US government froze the Lebanese gold reserves in New York, something bearing direct impacts on the country’s currency value. 

Chanting sectarian slogans to fuel secto-religious chaos and unrest in Lebanon, which enjoys massive secto-religious diversity, indicates that the foreign conspiracy will enter a new stage in the days and weeks to come. From now, the Lebanese officials began to understand the plot and warn the people against it. 

“Any voice that fuels division and sedition in the county and among the followers of a single faith is in fact a “Hebrew” voice even if it sounds Arabic. Anybody who awakens the sedition is damned,” Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said, referring to the Israeli plans to create chaos in the country by exploiting the popular protests. 

Also, President Michel Aoun called for ending the efforts to trigger religious sedition, adding that offensive to symbols of any group or faith is offensive to the whole Lebanon. 

Hezbollah was also among those condemning the insulting slogans by some protestors, stating that it stands against any attempts to create division, sedition, and religious and sectarian tensions. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

