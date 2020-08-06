Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 June 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

News

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America German media covering US President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, rioting and violence stemming from the police killing of George Floyd have gone to cartoonish lengths to pin all the nation’s problems on Bad Orange Man.

Saudi Arabia Exempts Western Arms Purchases from Austerity Plan Saudi Arabia reportedly continues to import weapons from Western countries, especially the US, despite austerity measures taken recently to handle the kingdom’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah

West Bank’s Intifada History Suggests Annexation May Lead To People Arming

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official

US Arrests Now Higher Than Hong Kong Protest Total Figures

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Why Is Iraq Worried About Turkey’s Ilisu Dam Inauguration?

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas

Has Turkey’s Erdogan Felt The Danger?

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report

1,000 Taliban prisoners Released: Afghan Government

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Monday 8 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed coup in July 2016, when 250 people were killed.

Gulen denies any involvement. A former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, he has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

The prosecutor’s office in the western province of Balikesir ordered the detention of 74 people, all previously sacked from the security forces and including six former police chiefs, security officials and Anadolu said.

Prosecutors in southeastern Gaziantep province ordered the detention of 33 people, including 24 security forces personnel on active duty, Anadolu said. It said that in western Bursa province, prosecutors ordered the detention of 42 people, including six soldiers on active duty.

Erdogan has for years accused Gulen’s supporters of establishing a “parallel state” by infiltrating the police, judiciary, military and other state institutions.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others sacked or suspended.

Turkey’s Western allies have criticised the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Detention Gulen

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US Police Brutal Murder of George Floyd Sparks Worldwide Protests
People across World Protest over Racism in US
Iranians Rally in Solidarity with George Floyd
Brazil Now Fourth-Highest Nation in COVID-19 Deaths
US Police Brutal Murder of George Floyd Sparks Worldwide Protests

US Police Brutal Murder of George Floyd Sparks Worldwide Protests

Iran Military Overhauls 10 Helicopters, Puts Them in Service
US Officers Striking Protesters with Batons Amid Protest against Police Brutality
Canadian Premier Takes a Knee in Solidarity with Anti-Racism Protesters
Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Territorial Waters of Venezuela