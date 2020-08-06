What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey Issues Detention warrants for 149 People for Suspected Gulen links

Turkey issued detention warrant for 149 people, mostly members of the security forces, over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Man Shot After Car Driven into George Floyd Protest in Seattle One person was shot after a man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night, emergency services said.

UAE Failed Expansionism in Libya, Yemen Costs Billions of Dollars The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) expansionist policy and its involvement in Libya and Yemen have cost the country billions of dollars, sparking condemnation from senior officials inside the emirates.

Israel’s Plans to Annex West Bank to Trigger Massive Uprising: Hamas Hamas resistance movement has warned that Israeli regime’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and its plots against the al-Aqsa Mosque will spark a massive uprising against the occupying entity.

US Senator Accuses China of Attempts to Derail COVID-19 Vaccine Research Republican senator Rick Scott claimed the US has evidence China was trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries, Republican senator Rick Scott said on Sunday.

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America German media covering US President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, rioting and violence stemming from the police killing of George Floyd have gone to cartoonish lengths to pin all the nation’s problems on Bad Orange Man.

Saudi Arabia Exempts Western Arms Purchases from Austerity Plan Saudi Arabia reportedly continues to import weapons from Western countries, especially the US, despite austerity measures taken recently to handle the kingdom’s worst financial crisis in decades.

Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

alwaght.com
What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

Monday 8 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

What Does US’ Khalilzad Look for in Afghanistan?

Alwaght- Recently, Afghanistan has seen clashes between the Taliban militants and army forces. The clashes follow agreements between the government and the Taliban for a ceasefire and a relative calm the country had as a result. Afghanistan government’s informed sources said that after the end of the three-day truce, at least 30 attacks daily were carried out against the security forces. 

Meanwhile, in an important development, the US warplanes carried out their first airstrike on the Taliban positions since an agreement was reached between Washington and the insurgent group in Doha on February 29. Sources reported that about 13 Taliban fighters were killed by the air raid. 

The spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan Colonel Sonny Leggett said Friday in a tweet that the US airstrikes over the past two days were carried out in Farah and Kandahar provinces. He continued that the strikes were in response to information that the Taliban were preparing to assault the police and army forces in Farah west of the country. 

Amid the increased tensions, the US State Department talked of the visit to Qatar, Pakistan, and also Afghanistan of the US president’s special envoy to Afghanistan and the top negotiator in talks with the Taliban Zalmay Khalilzad. This seems to signal that despite the agreement and also the prisoner swap between the Kabul government and the group as part of the peace process, the White House is pessimistic about the full implementation of the accord and concerned about a new wave of clashes with the Taliban, Khalilzad’s visit is the third one in the past two months motivated by the concerns. 

The lack of progress in the efforts towards talks among home Afghan groups, the Taliban’s opposition to a continuous truce asked for by Washington and Kabul, and the militant group’s discontent with the quality of implementation of the Doha agreement are the main reasons these days hampering a smooth advancement of the Afghanistan peace process. 

A statement released by the State Department asserted that the main goal behind Khalilzad’s regional tour is to broker an agreement between the warring sides to end the clashes and arrange for the next steps to start an intra-Afghan dialogue. 

The mystery of intra-Afghan talks 

The Taliban insist on the implementation of the agreement especially when it comes to withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan and the release of its members from the government prisons. This means that as many as about 5,000 Taliban prisoners are not released from the government jails, there is no hope about the start of the dialogue among the Afghan sides. 

Responding to the US pressure to cease the fire and start the talks with the central government, the Taliban on May 27 released a statement in which it asserted that the country needs a permanent ceasefire and removal of the causes of war, adding that the problems of Afghanistan cannot be solved with temporary ceasefires. The statement, published on its official website, added that believing that a temporary ceasefire is a solution to Afghanistan's problems is a false settlement the opposite side always works towards. 

“Afghanistan war will end forever when its causes are removed forever. Occupation and the government installed by occupation are the causes that defend the interests of the occupiers”, its statement read. 

Taliban has not expressed commitment to the end of attacks on the government forces under the deal with the US. Still, it does not totally reject talks with the government. It insists on a negotiation model in which the government is a force among other forces. 

Talking to the Mehr news agency, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that “jihad against the government is necessary unless they like the Americans want to talk to us to solve the issues through dialogue. We should pave the way for an Islamic political system in the country.” 

There is pessimism about the US intentions behind the push for intra-Afghan negotiations. Many Afghan government officials believe that the peace initiative is a trap to get them into talks that at best will lead to the withdrawal of the American troops and sharing of power with the Taliban, which in the 1990s formed a fundamentalist and coercive government. In fact, government officials are worried about the return of the civil war and bloodshed in their country. 

This pessimism is not limited to Afghanistan. Paul D. Miller, a White House staffer under President George W, Bush and President Barack Obama, likened the Afghanistan situation to the Vietnam War in which the government of President Richard Nixon to move out of quagmire forced the South Vietnam government to sign a peace deal with communist North Vietnam. Two years later, the North’s forces seized Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) that was the capital of the South. 

Despite this mistrust in the US intent, Abdullah Abdullah, the CEO of the national accord government and the chief of the government’s negotiation council in his latest stance said that he was ready for talks “anytime.” 

In such a complicated situation, the US seems to lay its eyes on Pakistan for getting the Taliban on board the peace with the government. To encourage the Taliban to step in the negotiations, Khalilzad hoped that should the Taliban start negotiations with the central government, the US forces will leave Afghanistan ahead of the schedule. According to the agreement with the militant group, by the second quarter of 2021, all of the US forces are supposed to withdraw. 

Trump’s election goals and concerns in Afghanistan issue 

While Trump insists on fulfilling his campaign-time promise of ending the endless US wars, the White House still holds concerns if the Taliban will stay adherent to its commitment to cut relations and help to the Al-Qaeda forces in Afghanistan. 

UN independent reporters recently in a report to the Security Council held that the relations between the Taliban and the al-Qaeda, especially Haqqani Network, are “close.” The report added that during the negotiations with the US, the Taliban was in regular contact with the al-Qaeda for consultations and even gave guarantees for respect to their historic relations. 

Reacting to the report dismissively, the upbeat Khalilzad said that the report was made before the agreement with the group was signed. He said “we are in a good place”, adding that levels of violence in Afghanistan have remained relatively low since May’s Eid al-Fitr ceasefire. “We are optimistic that finally we’re moving forward to the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations.” 

At the same time, he warned that if the group fails to keep its commitments, Washington will review its commitments too. So, one of the main intentions of his regional tour is to make sure that the Taliban is committed to cutting off ties with the Al-Qaeda. He will seek to use the Pakistani sway over the Taliban to this end. 

 

Tags :

