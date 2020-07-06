Leave Syria, Deal with Your Own Crisis: Russia to US

Alwaght- Russia urged the US to end its illegal occupation of Syria and instead deal with its own internal crises amid social unrest that has gripped the country over the murder of another black man by a white police officer.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned as "crazy" recent remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker about the Russian military's presence in Syria.

Schenker said on Thursday that Russia should “go out” of Syria as it had played a “destructive” role there.

"It seems that he [Schenker] does not know what he was speaking about. His remarks went beyond good and evil. They are stupid remarks," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The professional level in the US Department of State became very low. The US should leave Syria and deal with its internal crisis."

The Russian embassy in Washington also responded to "Schenker’s blatant call for Russia to "go out of the Middle East".

"We would like to remind: Russian military is stationed in Syria at the invitation of its government,” it said.

Russian troops were formally invited to the Arab country by the Syrian government in 2015 and - alongside Iranian military advisers – helped Damascus gradually push back foreign-backed terrorists which had ravaged the country since 2011.

"The real question here: what are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country? As far as we know none of them are legal. Neither the legitimate authorities nor the UN Security Council sanctioned American troops deployment," said the embassy.

Since September 2014, the United States has been leading a military coalition conducting airstrikes against purported targets of the Daesh terrorist group inside Syria without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting Syrian infrastructure and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

US forces have until recently been airlifting Daesh terrorists from one place in Syria to another, under the cover of darkness, in order to save them in the face of advancement and territorial gains by Syrian government forces, and prevent revelation of their alliance with the Takfiri extremists.

Political observers warn that the US is using Daesh to create chaos in the Middle East and pursue Israel’s plan to change the Middle East map by disintegrating the regional countries.

The US is currently facing angry anti-racism protests which have continued for almost two weeks since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Tens of thousands of people in dozens of cities across the US held demonstrations on Saturday against the police brutality, racial profiling and the killing of Floyd.