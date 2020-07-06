China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

alwaght.com
Sunday 7 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- China's science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

According to the data compiled by the World Health Organization, China is expending great efforts in the global scramble to develop a vaccine for the new coronaries epidemic that began in its central city of Wuhan, with Chinese researchers conducting five separate clinical trials on humans, or half of all such trials globally, Reuters reported.

President Xi Jinping vowed last month at the World Heath Assembly, the WHO’s governing body, that vaccines China’s develops will become a “global public good” once they are ready for use, and it will be China’s contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

Developing “a vaccine is still the fundamental strategy in our effort to overcome the new coronavirus,” Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang told a news conference in Beijing.

But vaccine development is very difficult and takes time, he said, when asked how China would initially prioritise shots by country when a vaccine is found.

“The rigour of vaccine development has been compared by some scientists to a dance involving precise steps and rehearsals,” Wang said.

In a white paper unveiled by the State Council Information Office at the news conference, the government urges global cooperation, saying the international community should resist finger-pointing and politicizing the virus. It did not name any country.

US administration has accused China of cover-ups and lack of transparency regarding the pandemic. Beijing has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying it has been keeping the world informed from the start.

The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention briefed his U.S. counterpart by phone on the then-unknown virus as early as Jan. 4, according to the white paper.

In the white paper, the Chinese government said the medical cost of all the coronavirus patients in China totalled 1.35 billion yuan ($191 million) as of the end of May.

President Xi last month pledged $2 billion in financial support over the next two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially to help developing countries.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

China Coronavirus Vaccine

