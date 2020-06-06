Why Is Arab Cooperation Council Crisis Not Ending?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding "everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle".

Al-Abadi's Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

China to Strengthen Global Cooperation in Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

China’s science and technology minister said on Sunday Beijing will strengthen international cooperation in future COVID-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development.

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Protest against Racism Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across the US calling for an end to racism and police brutality in what appeared to be the largest mobilization since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Why Is Arab Cooperation Council Crisis Not Ending?

Sunday 7 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is Arab Cooperation Council Crisis Not Ending?

Alwaght- The blockade imposed on Qatar by Riyadh that followed a crisis with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt has entered its fourth year as no signs of the solution to the unprecedented diplomatic tensions among the Arab states of the Persian Gulf are in sight.

On June 5, 2017, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Manama, and Cairo declared severing all of the diplomatic ties with Doha and imposing a ban on it from the sea, air, and ground. They then presented to the emirate 13 conditions that Qatar was asked to comply with for a rapprochement. The conditions essentially asked it to review its foreign policy and regional relations. The 13 demands by the four countries echoed conditions a victor in a war foists on the loser.

This unprecedented crisis has lasted for over three years and does not seem to have a clear outlook for a settlement despite optimism by the blockading states that their pressure would come into fruition and the mediatory efforts by regional states like Kuwait and Oman to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

However, on Wednesday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah addressed the case with optimism, saying that the hopes are now bigger than ever to see an end to the Persian Gulf crisis. These comments were also made last year by the Kuwaiti officials but the wall of the differences seems too hard to be destroyed.

On Friday, former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani in a string of tweets marking the third anniversary of the crisis among the members of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and the imposition of the ban on his country called Qatar the “winner” in the three-year blockade on his country and continued that the key for the solution of the crisis was not in Doha but in Riyadh depending on the Saudi stances, signaling that not only Qatar has not walked back from its positions but also has reiterated its rejection of the 13 conditions.

But what is causing this crisis to last this long?

The course of developments has been in a way over the three years that signaled the failure of the sanctioning countries to reach their goals in the ban campaign. Moreover, during this period not only the differences did not ease but also they even intensified between the two sides and at the same time, Riyadh, represented by Mohammed bin Salman, sank into the confusion over how to end the crisis costless.

Definitely, despite the initial impact of the sanctions on its economy, Qatar now can claim that it is the victor of the blockade. Thanks to the ban motivation, Qatar promoted its foreign trade as almost all of the world countries showed a will to broaden business with Doha. Additionally, Qatar introduced some economic reforms, paving the way for attracting of foreign investment and thus gaining self-sufficiency in food sector.

On Friday, Qatar's Al-Sharq newspaper, marking the third anniversary of the blockade wrote: “today on the third anniversary of the ban, people say thank God that the blockade was imposed. We made efforts towards self-determination and today we are self-sufficient.”

Qatar's resolution in the resistance to the ban has now improved the country’s international position. This status seems to be increasingly recognized. For example, South African ambassador to Qatar Faisal Musa in an interview to Aljazeera news network said: “We today see a Qatar that presents itself as an independent state with independent foreign policy and built a very independent economy.

The outcome of this development is an upper hand that Doha will have in the mediatory efforts and behind-the-scenes negotiations to settle the dispute. Now Doha challenges the unbalanced relations governing the structure of the (P) GCC, which are as old as the Arab bloc itself, as it demands reforms to the body of the bloc. As Andereas Craig, a professor at Royal College of London, suggests Saudi Arabia and the UAE have hijacked the (P) GCC to force the smaller member countries to follow their policies.”

Meanwhile, the changes in the ranks of Leadership in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the past few years and the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed as de facto leaders of the two Arab monarchies and adoption of radical and aggressive policies by them have been additional causes for the crisis to linger.

In fact, despite the deep roots of differences inside the Persian Gulf bloc, the rise to power of Prince Mohammed and his role in intensification of the disputes should not be disregarded. His handling of the Qatar case risked a military conflict between the Arab countries. Three months after the crisis began, the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at a joint press conference with the American President Donald Trump addressed the Saudi-Qatari situation, saying that “what is important now is to stop any military action.”

Although the four countries dismissed the news about their covert plans for military action against Doha, the remarks of the Kuwaiti leader demonstrated that the smaller members were concerned about bin Salman’s aggressive policies. Some Qatari officials held that the core objective of the blockade was gaining sway over rich Qatari gas reserves.

So, while bin Salman’s policies in the region meet their failure one after another and signs of impacts of these defeats on his position as the future king show themselves at home and abroad, he feels the desperate need for a victory in Qatar case even if a superficial and sham one. But the crisis remains far from a solution as long as the above-mentioned factors exist.

 

