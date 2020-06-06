There Is ‘Strong Demand’ in Iraq Parliament to Remove US Troops: Ex-Diplomat

America's military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

"The Americans, of course, are not about to go unless they're really pushed out,” Springmann told Press TV on Friday.

Iraqi legislators must “show that this [US troops withdrawal] is a strong demand from the Iraqi parliament, that it isn't just the slim majority, that most of it supports this, and obviously most of the Iraqi people do as well,” Springmann added.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's PMU, and their companions in a US airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport two days earlier.

Later on January 9, former Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, called on the United States to dispatch a delegation to Baghdad tasked with formulating a mechanism for the move.

The 78-year-old politician said Iraq rejected any violation of its sovereignty, particularly the US military's violation of Iraqi airspace in the assassination airstrike.

An Iraqi legislator said this week that the parliament will reject any negotiations between Baghdad and Washington aimed at prolonging US military presence in the Arab country, emphasizing that the forthcoming talks should secure the exit of American troops.

“The negotiations between Washington and Baghdad, which are to start in the middle of this month, would fail to produce any tangible results if they do not discuss the withdrawal of US forces from the country,” Karim al-Muhammadawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee on security and defense, told Arabic-language al-Maalomah news agency in an exclusive interview.

On May 25, a high-ranking official with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), better known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, strongly denounced US military presence in his country, saying such a deployment is meant to safeguard the security and interests of the Israeli regime.

“There is a national and courageous will, which rejects the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil. There have been talks of US intentions to withdraw from Iraq, but we doubt them,” Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which is part of the PMU, was quoted as saying by Iraq's Arabic-language al-Ahad television network at the time.

Source: Press TV