US Arrests Now Higher Than Hong Kong Protest Total Figures

  Saturday 6 June 2020

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

America’s military strategy in Iraq has been thrown into disarray and there is “strong demand” from the people and lawmakers in Iraq to force US troops to withdraw from the Arab country, says J. Michael Springmann, a former US diplomat in Saudi Arabia.

Roadside Bomb Kills 11 Police Officers At least 11 police officers were killed in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan blast, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

US Arrests Now Higher Than Hong Kong Protest Total Figures

Saturday 6 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
After just over a week of demonstrations, the number of Americans arrested in the George Floyd protests far exceeds that of over a year’s worth of protests in Hong Kong. A survey of just 30 police departments conducted on Tuesday found that they had collectively detained over 11,000 individuals, meaning the actual number detained across the entire country is certain to be higher. That compares to around 9,000 for Hong Kong.

Chinese authorities have been roundly condemned by Western governments and by human rights organizations for their excessive use of force, using tear gas and rubber bullets that have harmed protestors. However, in more than a year of near-constant conflict, authorities have not killed anyone. In contrast, at least 17 people have been killed protesting in the U.S. The National Guard was almost immediately activated and deployed to 24 states, with the president encouraging authorities to shoot anyone deemed to be “thugs” or “looters.” “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted. Police seem to have taken that message to heart, shooting and killing Sean Monterrosa, an unarmed 22-year-old in Vallejo, California, while he was kneeling and had his hands up. Meanwhile, on Wednesday LAPD shot a homeless, wheelchair bound man in the face.

In both the United States and Hong Kong, authorities have pointed to outside agitators to explain the violence. St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter claimed last week that every protester arrested was from out of state, implying there was a grand conspiracy to commit violence. He later retracted his statement after it was proven that the vast majority were, in fact, locals. Susan Rice, former American Ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Advisor to President Obama, believed she saw a Russian hand in the chaos. “I would bet, based on my experience… this is right out of the Russian playbook,” she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, adding, “I would not be surprised to learn that they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media, I would not be surprised to learn that they have been funding it in some way, shape or form.” Trump’s National Security Advisor blamed China and Iran. Meanwhile, Florida Senator Rick Scott claimed that the protests were being organized by Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. None of them could point to anything more substantive than a few tweets.

On the other hand, some of the Hong Kong protesters are being openly trained, funded, and supported by Washington. Since 2014 – the year of the Umbrella Protests in Hong Kong – the White House’s regime change organization the NED has (officially) poured over $29 million into China and Hong Kong to “identify new avenues for democracy and political reform.” But before the Hong Kong protests erupted, NED President Gershman called China a “resurgent despotic regime tightening repression internally and expanding its power globally,” claiming that “democracy is under threat” and we must “come to its defense,” thereby confirming that anything “pro-democracy” in China is, by definition, anti-government. Since the protests began, Washington has led the world in trying to pressurize and isolate China over the issue, and protest leaders like Joshua Wong travel back and forth to the U.S. to meet top American officials. Meanwhile, American diplomat Julie Eadeh was photographed in a meeting with other protest leaders.

The U.S. conflict erupted after videos surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin choking unarmed, handcuffed black man George Floyd to death. In Hong Kong, anger arose in response to a proposed extradition treaty with China that many islanders felt would greatly undermine the special civil liberties they hold. Both protests enjoy a good amount of public support; polls show that between 50 and 60 percent of Hong Kong natives generally support the protests, while 54 percent of the U.S. back the George Floyd demonstrations. But despite similar levels of approval, their bases of support contrast greatly. While the George Floyd protests have seen the burning of the American flag and are categorically opposed to Donald Trump’s racist intervention, Hong Kongers fly the U.S. flag high and appeal to him directly to intervene: “President Trump: Please liberate Hong Kong” is one particularly prevalent slogan seen on banners. Elsewhere, Hong Kongers sang “God Save the Queen” and hung the flag of the United Kingdom in the city’s legislative building. The British ruled the territory as a colony until 1997, and the gesture was interpreted by Western media as a “plea” for the U.K. to intervene.

While the world condemned China for its response to the protests, the numbers and the images make clear that the U.S. has responded to its popular uprising with more force and less tolerance than Beijing. If China is an authoritarian police state, does that mean the U.S. also qualifies for the same title?

 

US George Floyd Protests

