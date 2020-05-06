What Are Goals Behind Iraqi PMF’s Document?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official

Prisoner Swap with US Involved No Negotiations: Top Security Official

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council rejected claims by the US administration that a recent prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran was the outcome of successful negotiations between the two sides.

Oil Prices Rise on US Jobless Drop, OPEC+ Meeting Hopes Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC’s decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Turkey Jails 3 Lawmakers after Stripping Their Parliamentary Status Turkey jailed three opposition lawmakers late on Thursday after parliament stripped them of their status as deputies.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

What Are Goals Behind Iraqi PMF's Document?

What Are Goals Behind Iraqi PMF's Document?
Alwaght- Assumption of the post of prime minister in Iraq by Mostafa al-Kadhimi drew a period of calm in the Arab country and de-escalated disputes in the country’s politics. Although some call the situation the lull before the storm and argue that in the near future a wave of tensions could afresh engulf Baghdad, the course of developments is successfully heading towards stabilization of the conditions. 

One of the main factors of this calm is the way of the interaction of the central government with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a voluntary force formed in 2014 in opposition to the ISIS terrorist group following a fatwa by Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. 

Since the start of his work as PM, al-Kadhimi visited the PMF command headquarters and met with its chief Faleh al-Fayadh, signaling that he, to a large extent, has recognized the position of the popular force in the country’s defense body. 

And now in a 10-article document published on the website of the voluntary force and signed by al-Fayadh, the PMF accentuated the readiness to cooperate with the central government in Baghdad. 

The document contains a string of decisions, including merging the PMF, which is called locally Hashd al-Shaabi, ending all forms of political, partisan, and social activities of the members of the PMF, banning political activism in the ranks of the PMF, closing down all of the headquarters of the PMF combat units inside the cities, and forbidding any activity of the members of the PMF outside its area of duty. The document describes the PMF a military organization and part of the Iraqi Armed Forces and thus under the command of the commander-in-chief who is the PM. 

Publishing the document promotes some questions: What does the PMF seek behind this document? In the shadow of the current conditions in Iraq, what is motivating the implementation of such instructions to promote cooperation with the central government? Three main goals drive the popular force to make such decisions: 

Foiling the hostilities to the PMF

Since its foundation six years ago, which was aimed at defending the Iraqi territories in the face of the foreign-backed terrorists of ISIS, the PMF has been facing massive opposition and even hostility to its very existence. The actions of the force on the battleground, which were in the best interests of the country, on many occasions were censured by the home sides, besides foreign parties, opposing its foundation. 

Israeli-American-Saudi lobbies, using extensive media propaganda, struggled to describe the PMF as a force outside the command and control of the Iraqi military and put strains on incumbent PMs, Haider al-Abadi and then Adel Abdul Mahdi, to disband the force despite proving its efficiency and significant role in tipping the frontline scales in favor of the Iraqi government. Some internal Iraqi sides played the role of promoters of the tripartite agenda. 

In the first step to save the PMF, the Iraqi parliament in 2016 recognized the force as part of the the country's military and then their command was transferred to the commander-in-chief. Despite these legal steps, the US still puts pressure on the central government to disband the popular force or at least undermine it. 

It seems that the PMF has published the document as part of their show of good faith to the PM al-Kadhimi and to emphasize that they are under his command and ready to fully cooperate with the government. This demonstrates that PMF as a segment of the Iraqi armed forces and a military force does not intend to take actions outside the framework of the national constitution. 

Advancing unity among the Iraqi armed forces 

One of the issues that the PMF opponents always mention to the government is that the PMF in the future will destroy the unity of the Iraqi army. They argue that it will establish a parallel military force in the future. But in the 10-article document presented by the PMF commander, this concern is categorically rejected. It insists that the force was formed to guard the Iraqi security and territorial integrity. 

Meanwhile, an article is included in the document that totally bans any activity outside the defined duties of the PMF as an independent military organization but within the inclusion of the Iraqi armed forces and under the command of the commander-in-chief. This article demonstrates the commitment of the PMF to the integration and unity of the national military. The article also assures that not only the PMF poses no threat to Iraqi military unity but also is a factor to strengthen military integration. 

Curbing off-the-orbit moves 

One of the features of any novel political or military organization is the existence of forces or figures off the circle of control of the leaders. This is a problem every organization or party faces at the outset. The PMF is no exception. In its new document that aside from its military aspect has taken a political aspect, this issue is highlighted. 

Actually, the PMF commanders seek to eliminate any actors or movement acting off the orbit of the organization’s leadership, something paving the way for them to continue organized activity from the center. To this aim, ending all forms of political, partisan, and social activities of the members of the PMF, banning political activism in the ranks of the PMF, closing down all of the headquarters of the PMF combat units inside the cities, and forbidding any activity of the members of the PMF outside its area of duty seem to be the solution the PMF leaders are eyeing to control the off-the-orbit figures and forces.

 

Tags :

