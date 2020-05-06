Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels' Last Stronghold in West

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition

Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid

Where Is Arab Cooperation Council Heading On 39th Anniversary?

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy

Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert

Has Turkey’s Erdogan Felt The Danger?

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Iraq’s New PM, Four Foreign Policy Cases He Needs To Handle

Covid-19 Massacring US Elderly in Nursing Homes, Neglected for Years by Power-Hungry Industry

Israeli Regime Shoot Dead Palestinian Teen in Occupied West Bank

Russia Becomes Second Hardest-Hit Country by Covid-19 Pandemic

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials

Iran Leader Says Robust Production Helps Fight Sanctions, Economic Viruses

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Russia Defends Iran's Space Program against US Opposition

Friday 5 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Defends Iran's Space Program against US Opposition
Alwaght- Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Thursday, said that “the ongoing attempts of the United States side to deprive Iran of the right to reap the benefits of peaceful space technology under false pretexts are a cause for serious concern and profound regret.”

He dismissed as “misleading” US allegations that the April 22 satellite launch by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is a violation of Security Council Resolution 2231, which ratified the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

 “Iran has never possessed nuclear weapons, nor does it possess these weapons now, nor, we expect, will it ever possess them in the future,” Nebenzia pointed out.

The Russian diplomat further highlighted that “Iran has been the most verified state by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)” ever since the JCPOA was adopted, and “it is an established fact that Iran does not possess, nor develop, nor test or use ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Nebenzia’s remarks came in response to earlier claims by US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, that Iran’s “space launch vehicles incorporate technologies that are virtually identical to and interchangeable with those used in ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Craft also urged the Security Council to strengthen existing sanctions on Iran.

Back on April 23, Spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said the Iranian people are legitimately entitled to make scientific and technological advances, especially in the field of aerospace.

“No resolution prohibits Iran from launching a satellite into space, and the US reference to Resolution 2231 is definitely irrelevant and at odds with reality. Astonishingly, Resolution 2231 is the very resolution that Washington violated by withdrawing from the JCPOA [in May 2018], and is yet clearly pressuring other independent countries to breach,” Mousavi noted at the time.

Iran’s first military satellite, dubbed Nour-1 (Light 1), was launched onboard the Qased (Messenger) satellite carrier in the early hours of April 22 from a location in Dasht-e Kavir, the central desert of Iran.

The satellite was placed into orbit 425 kilometers (265 miles) above the Earth’s surface.

Resolution 2231, which endorsed a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal between Iran and six other countries — from which the US later withdrew — “called on” Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology,” but did not prohibit Tehran from launching satellites.

Furthermore, under other international law, including those governing space-related activities, all countries are allowed the right to the use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

 

