Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path

  Friday 5 June 2020

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Libyan Government Recaptures Rebels’ Last Stronghold in West

Libyan government forces have liberated the strategic town of Tarhuna from the Libyan rebels under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. Tarhuna, located in the southeast of the capital Tripoli, was the last major stronghold of rebels.

Russia Defends Iran’s Space Program against US Opposition Russia defended Iran’s right to peaceful space technology, dismissing claims by the US claims that the recent launch of the country’s first-ever military satellite into the orbit violates a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers.

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path

Friday 5 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Imam Khomeini: An Enduring Thought, Path

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Iran Policy Not Changed 29 Years after Imam Khomeini’s Historic Letter to Gorbachev

Western Media Fabricate Facts on Imam Khomeini’s Anti-US Stance

Alwaght- On Wednesday, Iran marked the 31st anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini’s passing. Over the past three decades, the world has witnessed a host of events and developments most significant part of which definitely related to the very person of Imam Khomeini and his lasting legacy the Islamic Republic.

The first ring of the chain of developments was the reactions of the Islamic Republic opponents led by the Western countries which enthusiastically announced that with the demise of the leader a power struggle could lead to a civil war in Iran.

A couple of hours after this prediction by the westerners, the second wave of developments started, a role played smart by the Assembly of the Experts of Leadership. At the time, the AEL stepped into the case to fulfill its historic duty, choosing Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei as a new Leader of the Revolution in a three-hour session, strengthening the Islamic Republic. The choice influenced many of the future developments just against the will of the overbearing Western powers. The latest ring of this chain of developments is the current chaos across the US which exhibits and echoes the influence of the Imam Khomeini’s calls for justice.

With a look at the developments over the past 31 years, it can be claimed that if it was not for Imam Khomeini and his Islamic Revolution and the events related to it, the world now had another shape, with injustice and oppression more piteous being its characteristics.

All these developments were caused by a man presenting the purest translation of the Islamic justice hundreds of years after Prophet Muhammad’s first revelation, or Bi’tha. The accurate and subtle knowledge of Islam by Imam Khomeini or as he smartly calls the “pure Muhammadian Islam” and the duteousness caused by this pure version of Islam in the late 20th made Islam– through rehabilitation– the key player of that greatly dangerous and chaotic period of the human community. 

By raising the pure Muhammadian Islam and introducing some explanations about it, Imam Khomeini, beside negating the claims by some Islamic leaders about being believers of Islam and leading Islamic governance, revealed very significant realities about Islam in stark contrast to the claims of those leaders. 

Albeit, the instructions of the pure Muhammadian Islam introduced by Imam Khomeini were not limited to those leaders. Rather, they also were directed to the world in general and the tyrant political systems in their various forms. His instructions opened a new window of the realities of creation to the world, familiarizing the people and especially the Muslims with novel issues of governance which to that date were explained and adopted in accordance with the will of the world powers. 

The pure character of Imam Khomeini on the one hand and his spiritual and ascetic morale as well as his precise and deep vision to governance and power as tools to spread justice and fight oppression and also console the oppressed by retaking their rights on the other hand put Imam Khomeini on the same path as that taken by the prophets. This prophetic movement that also enjoyed the very important character of temporal recreation had dramatic outcomes, including: 

1. The spread of Imam Khomeini’s thought over time: By raising the pure Muhammadian Islam and familiarizing the Muslims and even non-Muslims with it, Imam Khomeini showed the humanity a school of thought and a path that could lead the humans of today’s world, who are exhausted from the oppression, to redemption. Because of this feature, even after his passing, his thought and school endured and will endure forever and will actively play their role in the modern world. 

2. A successor even to Imam Khomeini and loyal to him: What more strengthened and made conspicuous the Imam Khomeini's thought and school was the leadership of Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei after his passing. Since the beginning saying that he will take the same path as that of Imam Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei in practice proved that he is loyal to Imam Khomeini and is a leader on his scale. 

Meanwhile, the extraordinary point is the decisive role of Ayatollah Khamenei in the promotion and continuation of Imam Khomeini’s path and thought. His presence in the place of Imam Khomeini covered the dangerous distance between the holder of the thought and the thought itself caused by the passing of Imam Khomeini, as if Imam Khomeini is still alive and holding the leadership of the revolution. This sense is a reality both the proponents and opponents of the Islamic Republic have.

 

