Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him

Alwaght- Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa'id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning.

The Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported on Wednesday that the raid into Sheikh Sabri's home, situated in East al-Quds, led to skirmishes between Israeli troops and the cleric's supporters.

A group of Palestinians had gathered outside the house to protest the summoning of the al-Aqsa preacher, but the Tel Aviv regime forces arrested several of them following clashes.

The Israeli police brutally assaulted the protesters, the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) website reported, adding that activists and lawyers were among those taken into Israeli custody.

Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa said that the constant harassment of Sheikh Sabri and other Palestinian residents of Jerusalem al-Quds is part of Israel’s plan to consolidate its occupation of the city and pave the way for its new Judaization and settlement schemes.

Last Friday, Sabri was briefly detained by Israeli soldiers. The cleric said that while in detention he had been charged with “incitement and participation in protests,” an accusation he denied.

The preacher noted that he had been given a week-long ban from the Al-Aqsa Mosque and handed a summons for questioning on Wednesday.