Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 4 June 2020

Editor's Choice

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

News

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rebuked US president’s recent Bible photo-op outside a church amid angry anti-racism protests in American cities, saying Donald Trump is resorting to the Christianity’s holy book to justify ordering “murders and crimes” against the American people.

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US Sirous Asgari, Iranian scientist who has spent about three years in the US prisons, has returned home. He was detained owing to the wrongful accusations of stealing and transferring information it to the Islamic Republic.

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000 The US police and security forces reportedly have arrested more than 10,000 people protesting racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at hands of police forces.

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President Libyan Premier Fayez Sarraj is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, as the two allies seek to lock in recent gains against the country’s renegade general Khalifa Haftar

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist

Arrests at US Civil Unrest Surpasses 10,000

Iranian Scientist Returns Home after 3-Year Detention in US

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah

Iran President Slams Trump’s Resort to Bible to Justify Violence against Americans

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him

Libyan Premier to Meet with Turkish President

Are US, China Heading To Military Clash?

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media

Iran Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

FBI Names Saudi Official Linked to 9/11 Attacks: Yahoo News

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him

Thursday 4 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Palestinian Preacher’s Home, Derain Him
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli regime’s forces stormed into the house of Ekrima Sa'id Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and former Grand Mufti of al-Quds (Jerusalem and took him for questioning.

The Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported on Wednesday that the raid into Sheikh Sabri's home, situated in East al-Quds, led to skirmishes between Israeli troops and the cleric's supporters.

A group of Palestinians had gathered outside the house to protest the summoning of the al-Aqsa preacher, but the Tel Aviv regime forces arrested several of them following clashes.

The Israeli police brutally assaulted the protesters, the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) website reported, adding that activists and lawyers were among those taken into Israeli custody.

Lawyer Khaled Zabarqa said that the constant harassment of Sheikh Sabri and other Palestinian residents of Jerusalem al-Quds is part of Israel’s plan to consolidate its occupation of the city and pave the way for its new Judaization and settlement schemes.

Last Friday, Sabri was briefly detained by Israeli soldiers. The cleric said that while in detention he had been charged with “incitement and participation in protests,” an accusation he denied.

The preacher noted that he had been given a week-long ban from the Al-Aqsa Mosque and handed a summons for questioning on Wednesday.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Palestine Al-Aqsa Al-Quds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Brazil Now Fourth-Highest Nation in COVID-19 Deaths
Civil Unrest Continues in US over Police Brutal Killing of George Floyd
Iranian Basiji Students Continues Aid to People Amid COVID-19
Irans IRGC Navy Reinvigorated with More Speed Boats
Brazil Now Fourth-Highest Nation in COVID-19 Deaths

Brazil Now Fourth-Highest Nation in COVID-19 Deaths

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Territorial Waters of Venezuela
Outrage as Israeli Regimes Police kill Autistic Palestinian Man
White House Under Lockdown Amid Justice for Floyd Protests in Washington, DC
CNN Journalists Arrested Live on Air while Covering George Floyd Protests