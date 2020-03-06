Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 June 2020

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Wednesday 3 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Alwaght- Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions.

 “Tehran yesterday offered to supply Venezuela with more gasoline and refinery additives. President Maduro very likely will accept the offer because we need the fuel,” one official at Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s office said Tuesday.

Other officials said the government will ask Iran for further supplies in coming weeks to give state-run oil company PDVSA more time to revive part of its refining capacity.

Maduro said on Tuesday he would visit Iran once health conditions resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak permit in order to thank the Iranian government and sign a “high-level bilateral agreement strengthening energy, financial and military ties”.

“I am obliged to go to personally thank the people,” Maduro said in a state television address, without providing a date for the visit.

Venezuela sits on the world’s largest oil reserves. Its refineries also can produce more than 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of fuel, but they are working at less than 20% of their capacity mainly due to power outages and lack of spare parts amid US sanctions.

"There are no guarantees that PDVSA will be able to restart gasoline production as quickly as the government would like,” the source at President Maduro’s office said.  

The sanctions are part of the US campaign to oust President Maduro, which has failed so far.

However, they have limited the sources and types of products Venezuela can import, forcing it turn to Iran for refining parts and fuel.

Last month, as Iran prepared to send five fuel tankers to Venezuela, the US navy dispatched warships to the Caribbean in an apparent bid to discourage the Islamic Republic, but Tehran’s grave warning of retaliation forced the United States to stay clear of its vessels.   

The Iranian-flagged Clavel, the last of the five Iranian tankers, arrived at the El Palito terminal and started unloading over 300,000 barrels of gasoline early Tuesday, Argus quoted an oil union official at the refinery in Carabobo state as saying.

The Trump administration has quietly warned foreign governments, seaports, shipping companies and insurers that they could face stiff US sanctions if they aided the Iranian tanker flotilla, Washington’s special representative on Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the US announced sanctions on four shipping firms for transporting Venezuelan oil.

The Treasury Department named Marshall Islands-based Afranav Maritime Ltd, Adamant Maritime Ltd and Sanibel Shiptrade Ltd, as well as Greece-based Seacomber Ltd, saying they all owned tankers that lifted Venezuelan oil between February and April of this year.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying he has a “criminal obsession” with Venezuela and that US moves to inhibit crude exports would complicate food and medicine imports.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

