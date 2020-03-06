Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

In a televised address to the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Khamenei paid homage to the late revolutionary leader and recounted his legacy, Press TV reported.

 Decades after his departure, Imam Khomeini “is still alive among us, and should remain so.”

The Leader recalled how Imam Khomeini also transformed the people’s attitude towards the so-called superpowers and their presumed invincibility to the point that the then US rulers acknowledged that the Imam had “humiliated” them.

“Imam, those who worked for him, and the youths who would mobilize at a wave of his hand, humiliated the superpowers in the true sense of the word, broke down their will, and ousted them from the stage,” the Leader stated.

"At that time, no one assumed that anything could be done contrary to what the US willed. Imam Khomeini proved that superpowers are not invincible. We witnessed what happened to the Soviet Union. And today we are watching the US and see what is transpiring there," Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding Imam Khomeini taught the masses how these big powers can be overcome.

The Leader also addressed the far-and-wide protests that have engulfed the United States in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Ayatollah Khamenei said what the US has come face to face with today in the form of the protests “is a result of the realities that had always been kept concealed,” and have now risen to the surface causing disgrace for the American administration.

The brutality that was exercised on Floyd is what the United States has been sowing all around the world, the Leader stated, saying, “They have done the same in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Vietnam, & many other countries.”

“This is the US government’s nature and character that is being exposed today.” 

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the “I Can’t Breathe” slogan that the American protesters were chanting all across the United States during the protests and called it ”the heartfelt words of all nations against which the US has committed many atrocities.”

As another instance of the US disgraceful behavior, the Leader cited Washington’s mishandling of the coronavirus’ outbreak, even though the country came to grips with the disease later than other nations.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that Washington has been treating Americans in the worst possible manner, saying the people of the United States have every right to feel embarrassed and ashamed of their administrations, particularly the current one.

The Leader underlined the Imam’s spirit of “seeking and encouraging change,” calling him a “true leader.”

From a young age, Imam Khomeini would advise in favor of “rising up in the path of God,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted, and reminisced how the late leader would invoke “spiritual revolution” among people through his speeches.

The Leader recalled how Imam Khomeini would endeavor towards galvanizing and revolutionizing the youth. He valued the change that was effected by the Revolution among the young people more than the defeat of the despotic monarchy because the change that was created among the youth manifested “the defeat of Satan,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Imam Khomeini thus managed to eventually bring about “change across the whole Iranian nation,” and prompted the people to abandon the spirit of lethargy and capitulation in the face of oppression, the Leader stated.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution “did not deviate from this pro-change approach” even after Imam’s departure, the Leader said, citing various instances of progress and transformation across the country’s various areas in the post-Revolution era.

“We underwent change in various areas and became more powerful than before,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The revolutionary attitude is still alive today, said the Leader, citing the country’s scientific and defensive achievements and noting that Iran has attained the “deterrent status” thanks to its defense power.

Unlike now, the country’ scientific standing was negligible under the monarchical rule, the Leader noted.

In the political sphere too, the country now portrays an “imposing image of itself in the world,” Ayatollah Khamenei observed.
The Leader then proceeded to name instances of desired change in certain arenas.

As one desired prospect in the field of economy, the Leader cited potential severance of dependence on oil revenues.

Across the social sphere, the Leader sternly warned against allowing the population’s median age to rise.

Imam Khomeini also caused the nation to abandon its feelings of self-deprecation and consider itself entitled to self-esteem, and extended the nation’s attitude towards religion beyond a simply personal matter, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Rouhollah Mousavi Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989 at the age of 87. Hailed as one of the Twentieth Century’s true revolutionary leaders, he spearheaded the Islamic Revolution -- the Iranian nation’s struggle against the tyrannical United States-backed Pahlavi monarchy -- towards eventual victory in 1979.

 

Tags :

Imam Khomeini Islamic Revolution Iran Leader

