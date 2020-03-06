Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers' Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Iran reportedly plans to export more gasoline and additives to Venezuela after sending five shipments of fuel to the Latin American country despite the US sanctions

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has criticized as "an attempt for begging” the so-called donor conference that was organized under the guise of collecting aid for the war-torn country by countries in the Saudi-led military coalition.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Hong Kong Leader Slams ‘Double Standards’ on National Security, Cites US Unrest Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam has accused Western governments of exercising “double standards” in their response to a national security law recently passed by the city’s parliament, citing the ongoing suppression of protests in the United States against police brutality.

4 Police Officers Shot in St. Louis as Violent Unrest over Floyd’s Death Continues Four Police officers were shot and injured in St. Louis on Monday night during violent protests. Their lives are reportedly not in danger.

Floyd’s Death Was Homicide: Autopsy Independent autopsies say George Floyd’s death at the hands of the US police was homicide, contradicting a preliminary ruling, which had said the African-American man’s death was caused by pre-existing heart problems.

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader

Moscow Ties With Damascus, Tehran Firm Despite Different Viewpoints: Expert

Saudi-Led Aggressors Begging under Guise of ‘Donor’ Conference: Ansarullah

Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

West Bank’s Intifada History Suggests Annexation May Lead To People Arming

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO

Extortion, Entitlement and Mafia-Style Tactics Mark Israel’s Current State of Affairs

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19

Has Turkey’s Erdogan Felt The Danger?

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism

What’s Driving Greece Resuming Relations With Syria?

Ethiopia Confirms Shooting down Kenyan Cargo Plane in Somalia

Iraq Won’t be Used as Launching Ground against Others: New PM

IRGC Forces Kill Several Terrorists in Western Iran

Russia Helps Venezuela Search for Members of Failed incursion: Media

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Three Rockets Land near Baghdad Airport: Military

Chinese, Indian Forces Scuffle along Disputed Border

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist

Yemen’s Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Spiritual Leader And A Genius Military Strategist
Alwaght- After over a decade of leadership over the Ansarullah Movement of Yemen, Sayed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has transferred into the powerful, influential, and top man of Yemen. Such a promotion in the political position was not outcome of personal wealth or media propaganda. Rather, it has roots in his intellectual characteristics and experiences on the stage of the politics and organizational makeup of the Ansarullah. 

Al-Houthi’s biography

Sayed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi was born in1979 to Sayed Badreddin al-Houthi, the spiritual leader of the Ansarullah. The record of the politico-religious activities of the al-Houthi family dates back to the activities of Sheikh Badreddin Mohammad al-Houthi and his father who were the religious scholars in Yemen. 

The victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran that brought down a strong Western-backed monarchy gave a special influence to the al-Houthis’ discourse in Yemen, to an extent that Sheikh Badreddin called for changes to the political and religious manifesto of Zaidiyyah, the dominant faith in Yemen. This caused differences between him and other Zaidiyyah scholars. He then founded the Youth Alliance in Yemen in1986. 

A couple of years later, he founded the School of Believer Youths, in 1992. Although both of the bodies collapsed due to internal differences years later, they provided his son Sayed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi with precious experiences. When he assumed Ansarullah's leadership in 2006, he very well managed to preserve the pro-independence and freedom strugglers’ unity. At the same time, he foiled Saudi Arabian ideological plots to create gaps between the Houthis and the Shafi’i faith. 

The intellectual and political origins of Ansarullah 

Abdul-Malik learned much of his religious knowledge from his father. But for politics and guerrilla fighting, he was under the training of his brother Sayed Hussein al-Houthi. His religious thought was formed under the influence of his father. In a small room, he memorized the Quran and also learned to read and write at home. 

After these preparations, while a child, he was taken to the adult classes and learned clergy science and religious hadiths. This took place in the early years of the Iranian Islamic Revolution and while Saddam Hussein of Iraq invaded Iran. 

His father was heavily influenced by Imam Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution. Thus he familiarized his son with Imam Khomeini’s thought. Then they took a trip to Iran, where Abdul-Malik learned about some political and religious centers. 

He started his political and military cooperation with his brother when he was 15 years old. His brother was a member of parliament and due to his military genius, he became active in the armed struggles. In the sensitive war conditions, Abdul-Malik was one of the confidantes of his brother and thus was aware of many military secrets. A mix of his religious faith and political and military skills made him a strong leader, known to many as competent as Sayed Hassan Nasrallah of Lebanese Hezbollah. 

The secrets of success of Ansarullah leader 

Sayed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi gained much of his knowledge from the battlegrounds. When 16, he started his secret life under Abu Jabrail pseudonym. Saudi and American intelligence agencies and many terrorists searched for him but could not find him. Nobody had considerable information on him until he was 27 years old and Qatar’s Aljazeera aided footage of him. 

He copied Hezbollah’s leader when it came to the continuous change of places, arranging video conferences, and choosing his confidantes from the trustable circles. Also, the simple life of Imam Khomeini and the other leaders of the resistance deeply influenced him. He kept his living level equal to the typical Yemeni people. When he heard that the fellow fighters had no access to food and water on other fronts, he kept away from food and water, according to insider figures. Such a spirit won him huge popularity among the Shiites of the country. 

His genius in management of guerrilla fight along with strategic patience he learned during his secret life gave him the ability to tip the scales in Ansarullah's favor in many conflicts. 

One of his achievements was the frustration of a joint attack of Salafis and the Al-Islah Party carried out with the support of Saudi Arabia in Dammaj town in Sa’ada in 2013. The attack was one of the most strategic attacks to seize Sa’ada as the province of Shiite majority and the bastion of the Houthis. His military genius helped deal a hard blow to the Saudi-backed forces. 

In the Saudi-led war, he also played a major role. His tactic that helped Ansarullah make huge gains on the ground was the detection of strategic and non-repetitious spots to strike in Saudi ArabIA and its ally the UAE. When the tensions escalated in the Persian Gulf in 2019, he said Ansarullah missiles were locked on 300 points in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Each time, he struck one spot, forcing the Arab coalition to find his threats serious. Several times the Saudis reviewed their attack plans after his speeches. The Yemeni deterrence grew stronger especially after the last year attack on the Saudi oil giant Aramco facilities that cut the Arab kingdom’s oil production by half. After the Aramco attack, Lebanese AL-Mayadeen news network reported that the Saudi attacks on Yemen were scaled down dramatically. At the time, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia’s will for a ceasefire increased after the major blow to the Riyadh’s oil industry. 

Ansarullah leader several times repeated that the Israeli regime is within the range of the Ansarullah missiles. He insisted that Ansarullah’s enmity to Tel Aviv goes beyond the Palestinian geography. Such a strategy echoes the strategy of the Islamic Revolution of Iran as Ansarullah’s main slogan bears signs of Islamic Revolution slogans.

 

Yemen Al-Houthi Ansarullah War Saudi Arabia

