Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country's territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

According to Refinitiv Eikon tracking data, Clavel crossed into Venezuelan waters late on Sunday and was navigating near Tortuga Island on Monday.

It is heading to the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA)’s El Palito refining facility in Puerto Cabello, according to the data.

The tanker will be delivering the last cargo of the 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate that Iran sent to Venezuela to help revive oil refineries in the South American country, which is suffering from a severe fuel shortage caused by US sanctions.

Clavel left Bandar Abbas port on the Persian Gulf on April 28 and traveled the Red Sea and Suez Canal into the Mediterranean, and then into the Atlantic.

Four other Iran-flagged vessels — Fortune, Forest, Petunia and Faxon —  have already reached Venezuela under military escort and unloaded their cargo.

Iran’s fuel shipments have drawn the ire of the US, which has imposed draconian sanctions on the two states with the aim of crippling their oil sectors.

Earlier this month, US officials said Washington was considering responses to Iran’s move, prompting Tehran to warn of retaliatory measures if Washington causes any problem for the Venezuela-bound tankers.

The United States then threatened stiff sanctions against foreign governments, shipping firms, seaports, and insurers if they aid the Iranian tankers.

Speaking on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed Iran’s resolve to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies.

“Iran practices its free trade rights with Venezuela and we are ready to send more ships if Caracas demands more supplies from Iran,” he said.

The shipments took place as part of earlier economic cooperation agreements between Iran and Venezuela.

Maduro set to visit Iran soon

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced plans to visit Iran to ink more cooperation deals in different sectors.

“Soon we will travel to Iran, to embrace them. Soon I will be in Iran. As soon as the sanitary conditions in Iran and Venezuela allow it,” said the Venezuelan head of state, referring to ongoing efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in both countries.

“We will go to the high-level joint committee to sign agreements on energy cooperation, financial cooperation, military cooperation, agricultural cooperation, technological cooperation, scientific cooperation, pharmaceutical cooperation. We will sign documents,” he said in a state television address.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iran Oil Tanker Venezuela

