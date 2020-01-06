West Bank’s Intifada History Suggests Annexation May Lead To People Arming

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

News

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters

Fifth Iranian Oil Tanker Sails into Venezuela’s Territorial Waters

The fifth Iranian tanker in a flotilla of ships carrying fuel to Venezuela has entered to the Latin country’s territorial waters, with president Maduro announcing a plan to visit Tehran for even more cooperation deals between the two nations.

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report US police forces from have been receiving training from Israeli forces and services, Amnesty International has revealed, warning that the violence being exercised by the American law enforcement has come to match Israeli brutality. Amnesty International has revealed

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
West Bank’s Intifada History Suggests Annexation May Lead To People Arming

Tuesday 2 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
West Bank’s Intifada History Suggests Annexation May Lead To People Arming

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Alwaght- As the Israeli regime announced it was preparing to annex parts of the West Bank to the other occupied territories, Hebrew media have warned about Palestinians' outrage and the possible eruption of a new intifada (uprising). This comes as simultaneously a wave of worries has engulfed the Zionist circles who fear suicide attacks in West Bank and other occupied territories. 

A look at the agreements of some Palestinian groups with the Israeli regime that brought about nothing to the Palestinian side but further occupation of lands shows that Israelis are now sure that due to their excesses West Bank is moving to arming and start of a new intifada. In fact, many Palestinians are now convinced that taking arms is the only way to save Palestine. 

West Bank and a history full of uprisings 

Although since 1967 the Israel has controlled much of Palestine, the regime's officials on March 30, 1976 seized thousands of hectares of the Palestinian lands in Al-Jalil in the north of the occupied territories. In reaction to the move which is criminal according to the international law, the Palestinians went on a hunger strike and arranged protests. 

The protests led to severe clashes with the Israeli forces. Six Palestinians were killed with the live fire of the Israeli troops and thousands were wounded. The Land Day intifada went on for several months during which 48 Palestinians were killed by the Israelis. People in the Arab world demonstrated in much of the Arab countries in solidarity with the Palestinians. 

But this was not the end of the story. A bigger intifada was coming in late 1987, when the Palestinians living under the Israeli occupation in West Bank and Gaza Strip decided to take revenge for another Israeli crime. The killing of four Palestinian workers by an Israeli truck driver in Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza triggered the first Palestinian intifada, dubbed the “stone intifada.” 

The Intifada was not limited to the refugee camp. It spread to all of the villages and towns of West Bank and Gaza. 

The secular Palestinian forces joined forces with the Islamists and made the mosques as starting spots of the demonstrations especially on Fridays. Local committees were formed inside the camps to arrange street protests. They worked independently at the beginning but very soon joined the body of coalition comprising Fatah, Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine, and Communist Party. 

At the time, the Muslim Brotherhood joined the scene under the “Hamas” title. It announced its first official statement with the start of the 1987 intifada. Islamic Jihad also played its role in the uprising as an active movement. 

Palestinian workers went on strike in all cities. Palestinians refused to pay tax to the Israeli government and mothers homeschooled their children. These actions were part of the popular resistance to the Israeli occupation. 

Intifada also witnessed some attacks on Israeli targets, like a 1988 attack in Dimona near Negev desert on a bus carrying workers to the nuclear reactor. The operation served as a privilege in the Palestinian hand in swap deals. 

Palestinians' lack of arms for self-defense in the face of the armed-to-the-teeth Israeli army brought about the second intifada which is known as the “knife intifada.” The Palestinians in a string of attacks killed and wounded Israeli settlers and troops. Israeli Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin mobilized over 80,000 forces and suppressed unarmed Palestinians with “break their bones” policy. 

During the second intifada, the use of the Palestinian icons was banned. Flying the Palestinian flag was outlawed. Even using the word Palestine was banned. Tens of Palestinian artists were sent to jail for pro-intifada art works. In addition to the destruction of 1228 Palestinian homes, during the intifada, the Israelis killed thousands of civilians including 241 children and wounded some 90,000 others. 

Still, the Israeli army could not put down the uprising. It continued to 1993, the year the Oslo Agreements were signed between the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Israeli regime. The leaders of the PLO abused the intifada for peace negotiations with the occupiers. 

The negotiations finally led to the recognition of the Israeli regime and the Palestinians were identified as “Arab refugees.” The peace deal brought no privileges to the Palestinians and trampled the blood of about 3,000 Palestinians killed by the Israelis during the intifada. 

The bitter experience of this intifada pushed the Palestinian groups in the second intifada (started in 2000) to develop themselves militarily. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as the armed wing of Hamas, developed their arms and dealt hard blows to the Israelis. 

The second intifada, ended in 2005 with the Sharm El Shaikh summit, strengthened the Palestinians’ belief that a vicious enemy should only be faced by resistance and struggle. 

In 2015 a third intifada was born so spontaneously with the intention to liberate Al-Quds (Jerusalem). In the third intifada, people organized voluntarily, signaling that the Palestinians are growing the notion that negotiations and compromises to Tel Aviv only deepened its expansionist thirst. So the resistance is more than any other time the best option to liberate the Palestinian territories. 

The need for West Bank to arm 

Although the Palestinian Authority in reaction to the West Bank annexation plan ended all of the security agreements and cooperation with the Israeli regime and insisted that there will be no compromises on the plan to annex West Bank to the other occupied territories, the West Bank residents ,regarding the results of the two options of resistance and compromises, understand that resistance is viable. This notion will give birth to a new chapter of popular mobilization that will take arms against the Israeli regime even if the Palestinian Authority opposes armed struggle and stops at its ostensibly tough stance on the Israeli annexation of West Bank. 

The pro-arming tendency of the Palestinian people becomes more serious as recently sources said that US Arab allies tend to accept Netanyahu’s annexation plan. Some reports even talked about behind-the-scene negotiations between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli security apparatus. 

These issues taken into account, the historical memory of the resistant Palestinian groups and the West Bank residents warn them about new compromises to Tel Aviv that mark a new step towards foiling the moves towards the liberation of Al-Quds. As a result, the Palestinian groups grow more sensitive more than ever and brace for a new intifada. It can be said with confidence that if there would be no betrayal of the Palestinians caused by some Arab puppet regimes and the Palestinian Authority and Fatah choose not to make any concessions to the Israeli regime— both of them disarmed West Bank through deals with Tel Aviv—, the people of West Bank bear the potentials for a new intifada and even an armed uprising against the Israeli occupation.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

West Bank Annexation Israeli Regime

