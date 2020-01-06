Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

News

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests

US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

alwaght.com
News

Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests

Monday 1 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Taken to Underground Bunker during White House Protests
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump was taken to the underground bunker for a period of time as demonstrators clashed with police and Secret Service agents outside the White House on Friday.

Trump was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs as protesters pulled metal barricades away from the White House gates, The New York Times reported Sunday.

First lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were also moved to the bunker, a law enforcement source and another source familiar with the matter told CNN.

"If the condition at the White House is elevated to RED and the President is moved" to the Emergency Operations Center "Melania Trump, Barron Trump and any other first family members would be moved as well," one of the sources said.

White House officials have so far not responded to requests for comment, and the Secret Service declined to cite operational concerns.

Cities across the US have been the scene of chaos for nearly a week as anti-racism protesters have held demonstrations over the brutal death of an unarmed black man last Monday.

George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air. A video released showed ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd cried for his mother and said he couldn’t breathe.

Curfews have also been announced in several US cities but many protesters remained defiant with law enforcement officers responding with a show of force in an attempt to disperse crowds.

On Sunday night, police fired tear gas outside the White House to disperse protesters as businesses, a church and other establishments in the vicinity were boarding up their windows and securing their valuables amid fears that protests could intensify.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Sunday asked protesters to remain peaceful as she ordered a curfew there from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and activated the DC National Guard.

Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.

— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC Lite (@MayorBowser) May 31, 2020

Also, the Secret Service asked people to "avoid streets and parks near the White House complex."

Early in the morning, Trump criticized Bowser in a tweet, accusing her of not allowing D.C. police to assist Secret Service agents.

Later that day, Trump admonished protesters and commended the "majority of police officers."

Speaking at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the launch of the NASA/SpaceX rocket, Trump said, "I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace. And I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace. Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the mission at hand."

"We must defend the rights of every citizen to live without violence, prejudice or fear," Trump said before supporting "the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and devoted public servants."

 

 

Tags :

Trump US Unrest White House

