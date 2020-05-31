Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa

US Mulls Deploying Troops to Tunisia amid ‘Russian Threat’ in North Africa

The US is considering deploying forces to Tunisia for training amid concern over Russian activity in Libya, the US Africa Command said in a statement on Friday

Roadside Bomb Hits Minibus in Somali Capital, Kills Six A roadside bomb has killed at least six people near the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

American Protesters Circle White House amid Civil Unrest in US Angry American protesters clashed with police and the Secret Service outside the White House for the second successive day over the police brutal killing of an African American earlier this week.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria

Sunday 31 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Delivers Advanced MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Syria
Alwaght- Russia reportedly has handed over a second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria as the Arab country and its allies are fighting remaining terrorists.

Syria's official news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the new fighter jets were handed delivered to the Syrian Army during a ceremony at Hmeimim airbase in Syria's western coastal province of Latakia on Saturday.

"In the framework of military and technical cooperation between Russia and Syria, the Russian side handed over the second batch of advanced and modernized MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria, during a ceremony at Hmeimim base,” the source said.

“The warplanes flew from the Hmeimim Airbase to their deployment areas in Syrian airbases,” the source said.

According to the source, the newly-received fighter jets are "more effective" than their previous generation.

“As of June 1, 2020, Syrian pilots will begin to carry out missions on those planes in Syrian airspace,” the source said.

Syrian government forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in their battle against foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Idlib is the only large territory in the hands of terrorists after the Syrian Army managed to undo militant gains across the Arab country.

Russian troops were formally invited to the country by the Syrian government in 2015.

 

Russia Syria MiG-29

