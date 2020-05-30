Where Is Arab Cooperation Council Heading On 39th Anniversary?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes? The border between the two Asian nations has recently witnessed tensions, after a few years of calm.

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid

Jordan Cautions against ’Unprecedented Danger’ of Israel’s Land Grab Bid

Jordan warned Britain and the US against the “unprecedented danger” posed by an Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American Violent riots have continued in the United State’s Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds Israeli regime’s forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds’ (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

German Health Minister Slams Trump for Split from WHO German Health Minister criticized US President for his decision to sever ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Where Is Arab Cooperation Council Heading On 39th Anniversary?

Sunday 31 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Where Is Arab Cooperation Council Heading On 39th Anniversary?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In the wake of the 39th anniversary of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab bloc is witnessing heated diplomatic moves. The exchange of visits and phone conversations all bear witness to these moves. That is while the differences among the members remain in place and in the recent months there were signs of emergence of even new cleavages.

Since the beginning, the (P) GCC had a nature bearing potential disputes among its member states, most important of them are on borders. Additionally, latent disputes erupted between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the two countries intervened in Yemen, and as the war continued, some members supported opposite sides. Also, Oman is severely concerned about the type of the UAE moves in southern Yemen and the clash of interests of the two Arab nations signal new disputes inside the Arab bloc.

Reports recently revealed that the UAE leaders were interested in seeing Ass’ad bin Tariq as the new sultan of Oman instead of Haithem bin Tariq, disclosing part of the differences between Abu Dhabi and Muscat. A decline by the new Omani sultan to call the UAE leaders on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan add to the speculation that the tensions are rising between them. The situation comes as the UAE sentenced to long terms in jail a number of Omani nationals on charges of espionage.

On the other side, despite the claims that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are fully coordinated on the Yemeni case, proxy forces of the two invading countries several times clashed, demonstrating conflict of policies of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in Yemen. A recent announcement of autonomy by the UAE-backed Southern Transition Council (STC) increased the speculation about emergence or increase of already-existing differences between the two Persian Gulf Arab monarchies.

What is clear is that the crisis between Qatar and Saudi Arabia-led bloc is not the only challenge the Cooperation needs to find a solution for. In fact, the council is facing new crises that although are not as big as the Qatari case, they cannot be deemed insignificant.

Different aims moving through same route

A look into the contacts and negotiations among the Arab leaders may signal that their total focus is to find a solution to the crisis with Qatar. But other objectives behind these diplomatic moves should be taken into consideration.

At a time the old differences are deteriorating with the rise of new conflicts and this gives reasons to the experts to predict the collapse of the (P) GCC, the member states seem to have no alternative to the type of their cooperation with each other and are trying to return the situation to its normality to facilitate movement towards the initial objectives of the council and move to a stable security order in the region.

Although the aim of all of the efforts of some member states, like Kuwait and Oman, to settle the Qatari crisis is to back to the Cooperation Council normal conditions, even the most optimistic speculations suggest that the bloc cannot return to its normality.

For example, Saudi Arabia is pressing to dictate its favorable policies to the members to build an order favored by the Riyadh rulers. But it faces Qatar that promoted self-confidence after beating the Saudi-imposed blockade and successfully managing the crisis with the help of regional countries and will certainly choose independence of decisions.

Saudi Arabia has also the UAE as a challenge. Abu Dhabi is struggling to improve its role in the council, pushing Saudi Arabia to wall in the council despite seeing a role of big brother for itself.

These are other conflicting policies and goals held by the member states that will definitely be followed even if the situation returns to normal.

The type of the diplomatic moves and stances of the Arab states signal that they have no alternative to the council should they decide to ditch it. They seek to build a new order using the capacities of the council by just some changes. All these goals pass from a single route and its is restoration of the normal conditions of the council. This takes settlement of Qatar crisis. The members have so far not reached a common vision to end the four-years-long standoff.

The outlook for the Cooperation Council

Although a considerable portion of the diplomatic moves by the Arab leaders concentrates on finding a solution to Qatar crisis, the inter-member differences along with the complications of the Qatari cases which show no prospects of easy and short-term solution accentuate the point that the bloc is unable to return to its normal status at least in the short run.

Even if Qatar crisis ends and the council sees normalization, there will be no clear outlook for cooperation among the members with the presence of sticking points that are mainly a product of the regional developments in the past few years.

Although economic partnership advancement is possible, especially that the current chief has long experiences in economic and business terms and the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak requires a collective business partnership to heal the economic consequences, security and political cooperation is far beyond reach at least in the short term.

Qatar case is not the only case open for the (P) GCC addressing. Actually, the regional bloc faces accumulation of crises and brewing of serious differences among the members. Furthermore, while the diplomatic movement of the members, which show they are not considering an alternative to the council, seek to normalize the relations in the bloc via putting an end to the Saudi crisis with Qatar, political observers suggest that normalization of the situation inside the Cooperation Council is not the ultimate aim of the members. Some countries seek to take steps to change the current structure and order to make their way to the objectives once normalization is achieved.

