Crowds Defy Minneapolis Curfew as Riots Continue over Police Murder of African American

Alwaght- Violent riots have continued in the United State's Minneapolis over the 25 May death of George Floyd who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday.

Minneapolis' Mayor Jacob Frey has announced a curfew in the city in a bid to control the situation but crowds broke overnight curfews. The unrest has started to spread to cities across the US.

​Despite the arrest on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter of Derek Chauvin, one of the four former police officers involved in the incident that sparked coast-to-coast outrage, reports of violence and destruction flowed in. The white Minneapolis police officer had used his knee to pin down the 46-year-old African American, killing him.

​As the city's newly-instituted 8 p.m. curfew began, hundreds of marchers and dozens of cars headed towards Uptown for protests, with a gas station seen burning at one point.

Protesters also made their way to the police department's 5th precinct building, though the situation was relatively calm compared to the chaos of the previous night at the 3rd precinct.

​Police and National Guard members withdrew from the contested Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct area, firing smoke grenades and flash-bangs, with officers repeatedly broadcasting over a loudspeaker that a curfew was now in effect.

Earlier in the day, some 1,000 protesters shut down the Hennepin Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River during a peaceful demonstration.