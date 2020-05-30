Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Unarmed Palestinian in Al-Quds

Alwaght- Israeli regime's forces shot dead an unarmed Palestinian they in al-Quds' (Jerusalem) Old City on Saturday.

a police spokesman said, but the man was later found to have been unarmed, Israeli media reported.

“Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol. They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot, during the chase officers also opened fire at the suspect,” the regime's police spokesman said.

Palestinian officials said he had mental health issues. Israel’s Channel 13 News said earlier that he was unarmed.

The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat condemned the incident on Twitter, saying:

“Israeli Occupation Forces in East #Jerusalem assassinated Iyad Khayri, 32 a disabled Palestinian. A crime that will be met with impunity unless the world stops treating Israel as a state above the law &@IntlCrimCourt fulfils its mandate.”