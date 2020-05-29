Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 May 2020

China-India Border Tensions: What Are The Causes?

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Saturday 30 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Amid Chinese differences with the coastal countries of the East and the South China Sea, Beijing is having a territorial dispute with another one of its neighbors. Now China has taken its territorial claims to the far regions in Himalayas. 

The border disputes between the two populous countries of China and India have increased dramatically over the past few weeks, with the media reporting border clashes led to injuries to the two sides’ troops and the Chinese army capturing for several hours a number of the Indian army troops. 

During the clashes of May 9, four troops from India and Seven troops from China were wounded as the border forces exchanged fire. Earlier this week, the Indian army sent several brigades to the Ladakh border region, adding to the sensitivity of the already-developing situation. The developments promote questions about the reasons behind the fresh border dispute. 

What is the root of the dispute? 

China and India share 4,056 square kilometers of border. From the Indian side, the border regions include Ladakh and the four states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. From the Chinese side, the border passes through the autonomous region of Tibet. According to some estimations, the border is longest disputed one in the world witnessing constant tensions since the 1962 short but deadly war. 

The tensions continued until 1993, the year the two countries signed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) agreement. LAC includes also an agreement that was signed in 1996. The treaty of 1996 says that neither should violate the “Line of Actual Control.” 

 The continuous cycle of crisis and agreement

After several border clashes, the two countries finally signed an agreement for border cooperation in 2013, to make sure that the border patrols along the LAC will not lead to clashes. The tensions were mainly over the accurate location of the LAC, especially along the Pangong Tso lake. The Indian government says it recorded 273 border violations in 2016, 426 in 2017, and 326 in 2018.

Although the violations decreased in 2018, they increased by 50 percent in 2019, some reports say.

On the other side, although China does not publish documents on the Indian border violations, it constantly warns about New Delhi moves along the shared border. For example, in 2013 China protested against India's construction of a border post close to the line in Depsang Valley north of Ladakh. 21-day clashes ensued. Next year, when China tried to block Indian construction of an irrigation channel near the LAC, 16-day tensions followed in southern Ladakh close to the Chumar region. Before they could spiral into a serious crisis, the border tensions relaxed when in September 2014 President Xi Jinping of China visited India. 

The biggest crisis between the neighbors took place in summer of 2017 in the Doklam region. In June of that year, the crisis intensified after China constructed a border road and entry of the Indian troops into the Chinese territory. 

In that year, the Indian forces intervened to stop a Chinese construction company that was building a road leading to a disputed region in Bhutan kingdom that could give the Chinese a vantage point over a strategic but vulnerable region of India. The tensions lasted for 73 days, marking the longest standoff between the two countries in recent years. A meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India brought the crisis to an end. 

In 2019, various reports emerged to inform of confrontations near Pangong Tso lake. The lake is crossed by the LAC. China controls two-thirds of its east and India controls one-thirds of its west. Other occurrences took place in less strategic regions. 

The LAC mystery and contentious factors 

So far, China and India have taken many trust-building steps to manage the borders and prevent clashes. For the first time, they in 2019 unveiled a “coordinated patrol plan” in the relatively peaceful part of the LAC east of Arunachal Pradesh. The general framework, aimed at preventing deadly clashes and casualties along the LAC, is planned for the next few weeks. 

Recently, the Indian army chief said that the root of the escalated tensions was the offhand decisions of the forces guarding the shared borders, adding that the tensions and clashes are an outcome of “offensive behavioral” of the two sides and signaling that the two governments do not support eruption of confrontation. 

However, if these small tensions lead to big casualties from the two sides, then there is a risk of complicated crisis. The May 5 incident near the Pangong Tso lake was at least the third reported physical confrontation in those areas in four years. 

Now the question is that why are the border clashes increasing despite the two sides’ lack of willingness to see any confrontation? 

There is no clear response to this question but there are factors that can influence a tense atmosphere. One factor is the surge in infrastructural construction activities on both sides of the border. In 2019, the Chinese army built refuge and underground facilities in the region. Last month, India completed a bridge close to a sensitive border area in Arunachal Pradesh, facilitating faster movement of forces and artillery. Moreover, India constructed and modernized over 60 strategic roads along the Pangong Tso lake. They are scheduled to be completed by 2022. While India tries to frustrate the benefits of Chinese military infrastructure in the region, the border frictions are increasing. Still, this does not fully explain why tensions in several border regions have erupted in a short time. 

Sometimes, a stare exchanged between the Chinese and Indian patrols or exchange of some words fast develop into physical clashes. That is while before 2017, there were no reports of clashes sparked by such factors. But now such reports have increased. So far, all these incidents were defused by the local commanders and none of them took the involvement of the two capitals. 

A third factor is the US role as an international actor. In 1962, the US involved in the war by backing India through providing it with weaponry. Even now India looks for the American support in the border tensions as the two countries over decades deepened their strategic cooperation. Washington still recognizes the Indian territorial claims, at least in the eastern part of the LAC where Arunachal Pradesh links to Tibet. This means that if the Chinese forces get involved in clashes with India across LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, this will be taken by the US as an attack against India by China not a border clash between the neighbors in a disputed region. 

Perhaps the most important role played by the US in recent years in the Chinese-Indian border dispute is the provision of India with intelligence from along the border. Reports suggest that Washington supplied New Delhi with intelligence on the Chinese force deployment during the 2017 standoff. The Indian interest in intelligence sharing motivated a military intelligence agreement with the US in 2018 intending to enable Indian military intelligence capabilities. 

Under the Communications Compatibly and Security Agreement (COMCASA), India will be given access to a host of US military technologies like advanced drones and communication platforms. For example, India’s US-sourced maritime patrol aircraft will be outfitted with technology that enables direct communication with the US military and the sharing of live satellite feeds. India could also have direct linkages to the US allies that use similar equipment. 

The US looks to the enhanced cooperation with India as an instrument to make a balance between the two powers and confront the Chinese influence in the region. In return for these supports, Washington expects New Delhi to play an active role in such regions as the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the Indo-Pacific and even take more sensitive policies to the Chinese border activities in the LAC.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

India China Ladakh Clashes Tensions

