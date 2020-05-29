China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

Alwaght- China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily briefing on Friday. He said Beijing had also lodged representations to the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia in response to those countries’ joint statement criticizing Beijing for the security bill.