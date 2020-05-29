Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Alwaght- US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

The ultimatum came early on Friday morning from Donald Trump’s Twitter handle, slamming Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as “very weak” and a “radical left mayor,” while warning that the federal government would take over the situation if local authorities don’t bring it under control.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” Trump said. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The Minnesota National Guard has already deployed more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis, and surrounding communities. In a tweet, the Guard said that a “key objective” would be to assist the Minneapolis Fire Department as it battles blazes across the city.

The unrest marks the third day of protests and riots after the brutal arrest of George Floyd by 3rd precinct police. The death of the black man, blamed on officers, and a video of the incident, has sparked outrage across the country.