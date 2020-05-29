Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 29 May 2020

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

China to Counter Any US Actions over Hong Kong Bill: Ministry

China declared that the country will take any necessary countermeasures if the US insists on interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China’s parliament on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

Iran’s Fourth Oil Tanker carrying Enters Venezuelan Waters Iran’s fourth oil tanker of a five-vessel flotilla has entered Venezuelan waters. The Faxon will be escorted by the Venezuelan armed forces en route to its destination, as in the case of its three predecessors.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19 Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump

Friday 29 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Military Ready to Act against Minneapolis Thugs: Donald Trump
Alwaght- US President threatened to get the military involved to crackdown unrest in Minneapolis, sparked by the police violent killing of an unarmed black man.

The ultimatum came early on Friday morning from Donald Trump’s Twitter handle, slamming Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as “very weak” and a “radical left mayor,” while warning that the federal government would take over the situation if local authorities don’t bring it under control.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” Trump said. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right."

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

The Minnesota National Guard has already deployed more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis, and surrounding communities. In a tweet, the Guard said that a “key objective” would be to assist the Minneapolis Fire Department as it battles blazes across the city.

The unrest marks the third day of protests and riots after the brutal arrest of George Floyd by 3rd precinct police. The death of the black man, blamed on officers, and a video of the incident, has sparked outrage across the country.

 

