Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

  Thursday 28 May 2020

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19

UK Suffers Second-Highest Death Rate from Covid-19

Britain has suffered the second-highest rate of excess deaths per million in the world among countries with comparable data during the Covid-19 pandemic, provoking outrage from Britons

Infighting Erupts among Turkish-Backed Militants in Syria’s Hasakah Fierce infightings erupted between Turkish-backed militants, killing and injuring many in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, a local media reported

Maduro Thanks Iran for Sending Oil Tankers to Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro thanked Iran for sending three oil tankers to energy-hungry and sanction-hit Venezuela while slamming the US for disrupting international fuel shipments headed to the Latin American country.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

Thursday 28 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Where Will Egyptian-Ethiopian Dam Dispute Head?

Related Content

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Nile Talks End up in Stalemate

Egypt’s President el Sisi Escalates Tensions with Ethiopia Over Nile Waters

Egypt-Saudi Relation Further Deteriorated over Ethiopian Dam Visit

Alwaght- Nine years after the start of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile, recent weeks observed rejuvenated tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt which opposes the project. 

In reaction to the Ethiopian authorities’ insistence that they will not postpone filling the reservoir, President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi of Egypt held an emergency meeting with senior military officials, telling them to be at the highest level of combat readiness. On May 8, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council members, condemning the Ethiopian behavior and calling for a restart of the negotiations with Addis Ababa with the mediation of other countries. 

So, it seems that the dispute has just upgraded to a newer and more serious stage. But what is the root cause of the recent tensions? Will the project take the two countries to a military confrontation or the dispute will remain political? 

The root of the dispute between Cairo and Addis Ababa 

Since 2011, Ethiopia took steps to double its capacity for hydroelectric power production by initiating the DERG project, known as Nahda Dam in Egypt. The dam is directly linked to the African country’s energy security. Currently, 60 percent of the population in Ethiopia have no access to power. The dam poses a threat to the Egyptian energy security and with less degree to Sudan’s. 

But the initial agreements, like that of 2015, suggest that Cairo agreed with building and filling the dam, though conditionally. In fact, Egypt had considerations mainly regarding the time of filling the reservoir. 

Cairo believes that the dam should be filled within a 7-year timeframe but the Ethiopian officials insist that there was no reason for a delay, adding that they will start to fill the reservoir experimentally since July and will fill it within four years. 

This insistence by Addis Ababa, against the tripartite agreement of 2015 of the two countries along with Sudan, is the main root of the renewed dispute between the two African states. Another reason is Ethiopia’s rejection to sign an agreement in March brokered by the US and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following tripartite negotiations. Ethiopia refused to ink the deal despite the Egyptian signature. This sparked yet a new wave of the dispute. 

Cairo options and the possibility of a military confrontation 

Generally, Cairo has two paths to put an end to the dispute surrounding the dam. One is diplomatic and based on negotiations to find a political settlement and the other is military. 

In 2013, Egypt said that it seeks military solution to force-stop construction of the dam. Its plan, it said, included bombing the huge structure to force Ethiopia to end the construction. It announced at the time that this was not a certain settlement to the crisis and was one among several options, however. But the 2015 agreements showed that Egypt accepted construction of the dam and no longer sought its destruction. 

When the US-mediated three-party negotiations failed, Egypt once again brought back the military action option on the table to settle the dispute. As Ethiopia says it is filling the reservoir in July and will end the project in four years, the military option will more than ever rise in the Egyptian mind. 

What strengthens the Egyptian military option is that if the filling process starts, Cairo has less than four years for military action. If the dam is bombed after its reservoir is filled, its huge water reserves could threaten Egypt and other countries along the Nile. 

Despite the considerable Egyptian military upper hand over Ethiopia, a couple of factors make the odds of a military action slim: 

1. Egypt’s involvement in Libya case: The Libyan case is important for Egypt from a set of aspects and is directly linked to the Egyptian national security. So, it is the top priority for the Cairo policy. Turkey is directly present in Libya and signed gas pacts with the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj that could impact the Egyptian gas reserve in the Eastern Mediterranean. This makes Libya a vital foreign policy issue for Egypt, with all of its focus being on its settlement in the shortest possible time. 

2. Huge debts: The accumulated debts of the Egyptian government and the high costs of a military action make it difficult for Cairo to consider the use of military force against Ethiopia. Although any military action will be limited to bombing the dam and Cairo will steer clear of a full-scale war, possible Ethiopian reaction and intervention of third parties especially the Israeli regime that offered substantial help to designing and constructing the project beside the costs of supporting General Haftar of Libya rebellion against Government of National Accord (GNA) in the Libyan capital Tripoli are the factors making a military action difficult for Cairo. 

Although Egypt has signaled that it will resort to the military choice if the negotiations run into an impasse, it seems to be still committed to a political solution. The letter by FM Shoukry sends this message. Actually, Cairo is using the military threat to bring back Addis Ababa to the negotiating table. 

It can be concluded that Egypt has approved of building and inaugurating the Ethiopian dam and is in dispute with Addis Ababa on the operational aspect of the project. It will not resort to military options as long as the door is open for diplomacy. The increasing debts besides the cost of fighting the coronavirus discourage the Egyptian leaders from taking military action against Ethiopia at least in the short run. The threat of military action is made to make Ethiopia to recalculate and think of a peaceful solution.

 

Tags :

Egypt Nahda Dam Ethipia War Nile Mediation

