  Wednesday 27 May 2020

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

South Korea ‘Stonewalling’ Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Police Arrest 300 Protesting Security Legislation Hong Kong Police detained 300 protesters who took to the streets on Wednesday to voice anger over national security legislation proposed by China.

Chinese President Urges Army to Prepare for War Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s military to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries.

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

South Korea 'Stonewalling' Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money

South Korea 'Stonewalling' Iran Attempt to Use Oil Money
South Korea is holding the largest sum of Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure and yet it is reportedly stonewalling attempts to repatriate it at a time when the Islamic Republic badly needs the billions of dollars to put its economy in order and fight a new coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea was the biggest client of Iranian gas condensate with 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) on top of 100,000 bpd of crude oil, but the country stopped the imports even before US sanctions on Iran’s oil industry went into effect in November 2018.

There are no official figures on the amount of the money being held, but some sources have put it in the range of $7 billion, Iran’s Etemad daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Last December, Seoul-based Chosun Ilbo newspaper cited officials as saying that Iran’s Foreign Ministry had called in the South Korean ambassador to demand payment of 7 trillion won ($6 billion) for oil it sold to the Asian country.

According to the paper, Iran expressed “strong regret” over Seoul’s failure to complete the payment, which has been deposited at two South Korean banks without being transferred to Iran’s central bank for years. It added that other Iranian authorities including the central bank also complained.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official said at the time the Iranian side had expressed its position that it hoped for the humanitarian trade to be resumed. South Korea, the official said, was in talks with Iran and the US frequently so that the shipments of humanitarian goods like medical supplies could be resumed using the won-based transaction system.

South Korea sent a delegation to Tehran last November and explained that the country would cooperate with the US to successfully complete transfer of the payment, it added.

Last month, state news agency Yonhap said South Korea had won US approval for the resumption of humanitarian exports to Iran under a special license program, with shipments likely to begin the following month.

The report said Seoul had gained the General License No. 8 from the US government -- a mechanism to authorize certain humanitarian transactions with Iran even if they involve Iran's central bank subject to US sanctions.

Apart from the license program, South Korea was pushing for the Korean Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (KHTA), which uses an Iranian bank free from US sanctions -- such as the Middle East Bank -- to facilitate humanitarian transactions with the Islamic Republic, it said.

The country was also exploring ways to use the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, a payment method designed to facilitate European companies' sales of food and medicine to Iran, to carry out its transactions with Iran.

But to export medicine, Yonhap cited the strings attached, stating that medical equipment and other humanitarian products, companies and related financial institutions should undertake "enhanced due diligence" to ensure the exports would go to Iranians in need rather than being diverted by the Tehran government.

Last week, Yonhap said the United States "positively" viewed South Korea's push to forge a payment mechanism to conduct humanitarian trade with Iran without fears of violating US sanctions on Tehran.

However, Etemad was downbeat. “Despite the promising news, Seoul is still stonewalling the way for Iran to collect the debt,” the paper said.

“According to several informed sources familiar with negotiations between Iran and South Korea, Iran has announced that in order to facilitate the work, it intends to use the financial resources available in South Korea to buy agricultural items as well as medicine – goods which the US Treasury has cleared for purchase,” it said.

However, “South Korea has tied Iran’s hands in choosing how to collect the debt for at least three year, most recently claiming that Iran can use the funds only to buy Korean-made goods for fighting the coronavirus,” the paper added, citing an informed source.

The South Korean proposal, Etemad said, comes while Iran is now fully stocked up on these items and is even exporting medical goods used in fighting the coronavirus.

“According to an informed Iranian source, currently there is need for medicine to fight special diseases, but South Korea has not agreed to supply them by using the blockaded funds,” it added.

Last month, Iran’s Health Ministry said South Korea had rejected a SWIFT payment request by Tehran for purchase of coronavirus testing kits over the US sanctions.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour released a document that showed a Saudi-funded TV had asked a Korean bank to reject the request.

"As a result, the Korean bank rejected Iran's request and the kits were not delivered to Iran," he said.

According to the document, London-based Iran International television channel falsely claimed that the SWIFT request had been made by a software company which sought to export non-medical goods to Iran.

Jahanpour released a second document which shows South Korea's Mico BioMed, which develops and sells medical kits, had in fact presented the SWIFT request to the bank.   

"The SWIFT request related [to Iran's purchase of test kits] has been rejected by the Korean bank under the pretext of sanctions," he said.

"This shows claims of medicine and medical equipment not being subject to sanctions are lies. The bank has officially stated that the purchase is not possible due to the sanctions," Jahanpour added.

Under the US pressure, billions of dollars of Iran’s oil money and other funds are held up in several countries.

The assets held in foreign banks have been subject to a witch hunt by the Americans who have used Washington’s animosity toward the Islamic Republic to easily win lawsuits against the country in US courts.

Iran has denounced the practice as “highway robbery” and hauled the United States before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

According to S&P Global Platts, rather than compelling the Trump administration to relax its oil sanctions regime, the global coronavirus pandemic and oil price crash is motivating an even more aggressive US oil sanctions policy, particularly in stopping petroleum flows out of Venezuela and Iran.

South Korea was among Iran’s major trade partners before falling in line with US guidelines after Washington withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran in 2015 and imposed unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran was South Korea's third biggest export market in the Middle East and companies such as Samsung and LG Electronics were among popular brands for TV sets, air conditioners, telecommunications equipment and washing machines.

Last month, South Korea’s Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) said it had submitted to the US demand to pay $86 million in fine for processing Iranian transactions.

Source: Press TV

 

