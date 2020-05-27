Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan

Alwaght- Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in an interview with Lebanon’s Noor Radio on Tuesday, called the Zionist regime a cancerous entity with no credibility in the region.

“Israel aims to occupy the entire Palestine and according to this scheme, Jordan is an alternative home for the Palestinian people,” he was cited as saying by the website of Al Manar TV.

He further asserted that Tel Aviv lacks the courage to wage another war on Lebanon, given the Muslim country’s defensive might.

“We warn Israel against committing a folly by launching the great war, all factions of axis of resistance could engage in such a war,” Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah leader vowed a firm response to any attacks by the Israeli military, noting that the fake and racist entity would not manage to survive.

“We neither want a civil war nor want to rule the country,” he said. “We retaliate to any attack on our fighters everywhere.”

Nasrallah further lambasted the US military presence in the region, asserting that it “indicates the weakness of its allies” in West Asia.

On Monday, the second-in-command of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement hailed the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation as a “turning point” in the history of the region.

“We have moved from the stage of despair to hope, from surrender to resistance, from humiliation to honor, and from defeat to victory,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said.