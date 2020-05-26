Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 27 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day? The government has friendly ties with Tel Aviv and relies on the Western backers of the Israeli regime for support as gaps with people widen.

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

News

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan

Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah expressed concerns about Israeli regime’s plans for a Palestinian state in Jordan.

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters Iran’s third oil tankers carrying fuel for Venezuela has sailed into the Latin American country’s territorial waters.

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters

Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Hezbollah Voices Concerns about Israeli Plan for Palestinian State in Jordan

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

How Will Syrian Kurdish Unity Influence Their Position In Future Developments?

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Third Iranian Tanker Reaches Venezuela’s Waters

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Possible Qatar Exit From Cooperation Council: Grounds, Benefits, And Risks

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

Paradox Of Saudi King’s Law-Less Decrees

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

China Pans US Covid-19 Response, ‘Desperate’ Attempts to Pin Blame on Beijing

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

Iranian Scientist Contracts Coronavirus in US Jail

Egyptian TV Series Predicting Israel’s Near Destruction Angers Tel Aviv

UK GDP Shrinks by Record 5.8% in March, Harder COVID Hit Ahead

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

China’s March Crude Imports from Saudi Slip, Russia up 31%: Customs

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Wednesday 27 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is Azerbaijani Government Opposed To Quds Day?

Related Content

Azerbaijani Opposition Leader Warns over Israeli Meddling in Domestic Affairs

What are Israelis after in Azerbaijan?

Shiites Subjected to Strains, Abuses in Azerbaijan

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Reports from Baku suggest that the Azerbaijani government this year too treated violently rallies marking the World Quds Day. 

Eyewitnesses reported that in an effort to mark the Quds Day, many Azerbaijanis planned to gather outside the Israeli embassy in the capital Baku to blast Tel Aviv’s inhuman crimes against the Palestinians but faced violent actions of the police and security forces. 

Reports suggest that a majority of the participants in the anti-Israeli gathering were arrested by police. 

The Azerbaijani Shiites a couple of days before had arranged the annual event online. Azerbaijani clerics held “Quds Week” on social media as part of activism against the Israeli occupation.

World Quds Day was set by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s founder Imam Khomeini and is marked every year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. 

Record of anti-Shiite violence in Azerbaijan 

For years, the anti-Israeli gatherings of Azerbaijani people were met by the tough response of the security forces. That is while the people in the neighboring countries like Turkey and Russia mark the day with peace and security. 

Last year too, since the morning of the last Friday of Ramadan, the streets leading to the Israeli embassy in Baku were closed down and covered by the security forces. The organizers chose another part of the capital, Martyrs Street, to mark the day instead. But the police forces were also sent to that street, preventing people from chanting slogans and only allowing people to visit the graves, as a Muslim ritual, in the adjacent graveyard. 

These two years were not the only years the government of President Ilham Aliyev has blocked the Quds Day ceremony in the capital and other cities. Despite a strong will by the Azerbaijanis to demonstrate their anti-Israeli sentiments, the government every year has prevented people from arranging rallies against the Israeli occupation. 

Earlier, some Azerbaijani politicians pointed to the reasons why the Baku government prevents marking the World Quds Day and holding other anti-Israeli protests. For example, Fazel Mustafa Qezenferoglu, a member of parliament who holds close bonds with the government, commented on Aliyev’s stances on the Israeli regime, saying that “the massive crimes in Gaza Strip indicate that the US and Israel encourage violence and barbarism in the world. But due to friendly relations with the racist regime of Israel, the government of Ilham Aliyev cannot make clear stances on this and has some considerations.” 

In other words, blocking anti-Israeli events in Azerbaijan by the government does not mean that the Muslim people of Azerbaijan consider legitimate the Israeli regime. Rather, they are strongly against the child-killing and women-killing policies of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and have no consideration when it comes to blasting them. 

Why does Baku disrupt Quds Day rallies? 

The main reason the Baku government blocks the Quds Day protests is the anti-Israeli aspect of the demonstrations. Baku government holds official ties with Tel Aviv and over the past few years, the two sides expanded their relations. 

A considerable part of the Baku-Tel Aviv relations relies on the pro-Western approach of the government of Aliyev and the dependence of the government on the West. This status of the government even grew bigger under Ilham Aliyev’s presidency. Actually, the Azerbaijani government seeks security and existence in the Western, and mainly American, support and protection. So, it blocks any event in the country unfavorable to the West. As the Israeli regime demands for a ban on the Quds Day, the government of Aliyev responds affirmatively. 

This behavior of the government does not have the support of the Muslims of the country, especially the Shiites, and certainly will deepen the government-people division. As the division deepens, the government finds itself in a bigger need for foreign help. Here Baku counts on the support from the West as the main protector of Tel Aviv. That is why it opposes the demonstrations marking Quds Day. 

On the other side, the Israeli regime in the past years doubled its efforts to intensify its presence and influence in Azerbaijan. To get rid of the regional isolation, Tel Aviv has always tried to establish a partnership with more countries. In fact, aware of the structural limitations to their regime, the Israelis try hard to gain influence and establish dealings with countries that can bring for them huge benefits. 

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the South Caucasus region with its three countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia was the region Tel Aviv sought to deepen its influence there. Meanwhile, Muslim-majority Azerbaijan for a couple of reasons has been more attractive to the Israelis than the other two countries. The predominantly Shiite population, closeness to Iran, and rich oil and gas reserves are the main drives for Israeli push for sway in Azerbaijan. Baku government seeks to broaden the relations with Tel Aviv as it sets eyes on the Western support amid widening gaps with the society. With this policy of the government considered, violent actions against the demonstrators at Quds Day rallies are not a surprise.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Quds Day Azerbaijan Protests Ban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

UKs COVID-19 Outbreak Worst in Europe
Iran Oil Tanker Reach Venezuela despite US
Muslims Mark End of Holy Month of Ramadan with Eid Celebrations
Iran Sends Humanitarian Medical Supplies to Kyrgyzstan
UKs COVID-19 Outbreak Worst in Europe

UKs COVID-19 Outbreak Worst in Europe

Syria Northeastern Stretch of M4 Highway Reopens 7 Months after Russian Mediation
Israeli Forces Cash with Palestinians Heading to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Prayers
Tensions Continue in Paris Suburb for 4th Night in Row over Teens Death
India Evacuates Thousands Threatened by Cyclone Amid Pandemic