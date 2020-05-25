Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 26 May 2020

Editor's Choice

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

News

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Lebanon’s Hezbollah commemorated the 2000 liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation, hailing the victory as a “turning point” in the history of the east Asia.

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing US President Donald Trump has fumed at negative media coverage of him playing golf over Memorial Day weekend as the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000.

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work Iran opened museums and historical sites on Sunday to coincide with the Eid al-Fitr celebrations that end the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

How Will Syrian Kurdish Unity Influence Their Position In Future Developments?

Iran Reopens Shrines, Cultural Sites; Workers Return to Work

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime

Possible Qatar Exit From Cooperation Council: Grounds, Benefits, And Risks

Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Iran Set To Launch Virtual Embassy For Palestine Ahead Of Quds Day

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

Trump Fumes as Media Slams Coronavirus Pandemic Golf Outing

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Liberation of Southern Lebanon Smashed Israeli Regime’s Invincibility Myth: Hezbollah

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey

How Will Syrian Kurdish Unity Influence Their Position In Future Developments?

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Germany’s Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert

German Scientists Find Antibodies that Prevents Coronavirus from Spreading Further

US Adds New Sanction on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei, Escalating Tensions with Beijing

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget?

Is Bin Zayed Selling Bin Salman For Yemen’s Socotra?

ISIS Used Gorge in Syria to Dump Corpses: Report

Venezuela Detains 2 US Citizens Involved in Incursion Attempt

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone

Yemen Declares Aden an ’Infested’ City amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

US Government Fears China will Give Away COVID-19 Vaccine for Free

As COVID-19 Grips Yemen, Saudi Warplanes Target Trucks Laden with Medical Supplies

China Reimposes Lockdown on Two City as Coronavirus Cases Reimerge

Assange’s Life in Danger in London Prison Amid Virus: Partner

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?

Tuesday 26 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Saudi Economic Promises Treat Baghdad’s Problems?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In first foreign policy move after the vote of confidence to his cabinet last month, the new Iraqi PM Mostafa al-Kadhimi has sent his minister of finance to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for talks with the Saudi officials.

Symbolically, the move by the new PM shows the continuation of several-year efforts by various Iraqi governments to improve Baghdad relations with Riyadh. Al-Kadhimi’s predecessors like Adel Abdul Mahdi and before him Haider Al-Abadi and even the Saudi officials emphasized in the past few years on recalibration of mutual ties.

But their efforts did not reduce the competition and hostility was exchanged between the two countries. For example, while currently the Saudi and Iraqi governments are busy exchanging diplomatic formalities, Iraqi lawmakers are drafting an anti-Saudi law for the vote of the parliament.

Faleh al-Khazalee of Fatah Coalition on Thursday commented on the parliamentary motion, saying “It is important to hold Saudi Arabia responsible as there are some 5,000 Saudi terrorists in Iraq.” He continued that the draft law was ready and set to be delivered to the parliament, hoping that the political forces will vote in its favor.

“The Saudi regime has committed many crimes and violations against the Iraqi people. Saudi Arabia fights nations that struggle against the US and Israeli violations. The Saudi regime targets the Iraqi people and the people of the region.” 

The agreement by Saudi Arabia to return its ambassador to Iraq “as soon as possible” to resume his duties as a result of the Iraqi delegation’s negotiations with the Saudis shows that al-Kadhimi has decided to close eyes to the disputes and settle the Iraqi problems even if it takes asking for help from countries with records of interference in the home Iraqi affairs. 

The visit to Saudi Arabia, as the post of the Iraqi minister leading the delegation shows, has an economic aspect. Iraqi embassy in Riyadh published a statement on the visit, saying that the Iraqi PM in a letter to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his will for activation of cooperation in “all fields” with a faster speed for the good of the two countries. During their meetings, the two sides insisted that reopening Ar’ar border crossing between the two countries can facilitate a jump in the two countries’ economic cooperation and investment. 

As another achievement of the visit, Iraqi Deputy PM Fuad Hussein said that Baghdad and Saudi companies agreed for investment in Iraq’s Okaz gas field. He also hoped to see the Saudi “trade workshop” would be soon launched in Iraq. 

Iraq is facing several problems especially after the free fall of the prices of oil as its key source of income. The country has a single-product economy fully reliant on oil sales. This means that al-Kadhimi has ahead no shortcuts to reverse the damages caused by loss of oil revenues. The new PM has ahead of him the heavy costs of reconstruction after war on the ISIS, the constant bills of the same war, and the public expectation from him to improve public services and living conditions in the country, all these can bring a fate similar to that of the previous PM if he fails to show some progress. 

Now the question is that does al-Kadhimi have the right prescription for treating the economy? 

Despite the happy face put on by the Saudis for the Iraqi delegation and even announcing readiness to provide Baghdad with a multi-billion dollar loan, the fact is that the Saudi economy has sustained a hard blow from the oil slump and bin Salman is now seriously concerned as risks of a bigger budget deficit, shutdown of a major part of the $779 billion national economy, and increase of the unemployment amid deepening coronavirus crisis haunt the Saudi economy. The energy sales account for nearly two-thirds of the Arab kingdom’s income. This is while the economy continues to pay the huge bills of the war on neighboring Yemen and the Prince Mohammed efforts to attract foreign investment to press ahead with the Vision 2030 development plan projects have gone nowhere. Missing the objectives pushed the Saudis to sell 5 percent of their oil giant Aramco.

In the past, Saudi Arabia promised to provide financial aids to Iraq and invest in its economy but none were realized. The Saudis made unfulfilled promises not just to Iraq but to Pakistan, their traditional ally. Last year and during Prince Mohammed's trip to Islamabad, he vowed to invest $20 billion in the Pakistani economy. PM Imran Khan of Pakistan several times complained that Saudi Arabia did not fulfill its promises.

In the joint energy investment promises Saudi Arabia seeks its own interests. In February 2020, the crown prince in an interview told the Saudi paper Jeddah that “very soon you will hear about the kingdom’s capability to export gas and petrochemical products.” Saudi Arabia invested in gas to cut reliance on oil and produce electricity. The Iraqi delegation's visit gives the Saudis a proper chance to raise with Baghdad gas production in the joint gas fields.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia finds Iraq a serious rival in the oil market. Iraq is now the world’s second-largest oil producer. And now the competition is underway between them over the East and South Asia. Saudi Arabia pushes to restore its upper hand in the Indian market by contracts like the agreement to buy 20 percent of Indian Reliance Industries’ oil and petrochemical business and also by the deal to construct an oil refinery with a 1.2 million oil barrel per day refining capacity in association with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Kepler Group’s figures published on Saturday show that Saudi Arabia in April exported 1.085 million oil barrel a day to India, beating Iraq which exports 760,000 barrels a day there. Since 2017, Iraq became a top oil exporter to India after the US embargo on Iran and Venezuela oil exports.

The director of the Indian strategic petroleum reserves has recently said that New Delhi seeks cheap oil shipments from the Middle East as it wants to swiftly maximize its strategic reserves.

Experts say although Iraq managed to secure its place in the Indian oil market through supplying Basra heavy crude which is popular with the Indian refineries, it still needs to work more to meet the Indian energy needs.

It remains to see if al-Kadhimi’s optimism about the economic remedies promises by the Saudis is right, while bin Salman needs the most the same remedies for his economic ambitions.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Saudi Arabia Investment Cooperation Al-Kadhimi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Oil Tanker Reach Venezuela despite US
Muslims Mark End of Holy Month of Ramadan with Eid Celebrations
Iran Sends Humanitarian Medical Supplies to Kyrgyzstan
Anti-Lockdown Protests Around The World
Iran Oil Tanker Reach Venezuela despite US

Iran Oil Tanker Reach Venezuela despite US

Israeli Forces Cash with Palestinians Heading to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Eid al-Fitr Prayers
Tensions Continue in Paris Suburb for 4th Night in Row over Teens Death
India Evacuates Thousands Threatened by Cyclone Amid Pandemic
Spain Anti-Govt. Protesters Flood Madrid Demanding PM Sanchezs Resignation