How Will Syrian Kurdish Unity Influence Their Position In Future Developments?

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Haftar Calls on Libyan Rebels to Rally against Turkey

The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

How Will Syrian Kurdish Unity Influence Their Position In Future Developments?

Alwaght- While during the past few months the Syrian political and field developments were somehow overshadowed on the media by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, in recent weeks the attention is back to Syria as the engaged actors step up their moves. In one of the most important political developments of the actors in northeastern Syria, rival Kurdish groups are seriously seeking unity. 

Two rival Kurdish groups that since 2011 have been at loggerheads over the administration of the northern Syrian regions now seem to have plans for unifying. 25 Kurdish parties and groups in the north and eastern Syria have formed a body they dubbed “National Kurdish Union Parties” as they project for unity. 

Some reports, however, have said that the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) has not yet given its green light for the idea. Suleiman Arab, the representative of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to the Iraqi Kurdish region, commented on the case, saying that the ENKS has not finally thrown its weight behind the plan. 

Presuming that they reach such an agreement, how will the intra-Kurdish unity affect the Syrian field developments and the Kurdish relations with the central Syrian government and other actors? 

To answer this question, we first need to shed light on the groups constituting the two Kurdish sides. 

What are the rival Kurdish sides in northern Syria? 

After the eruption of the Syrian conflict in 2011, which created a vacuum of power in the Arab country, the Kurds seized much of the north without Syria hurdles. But since the beginning, they broke into two rival parties: The Kurdish National Council of Syria and the People’s Council of West Kurdistan (MGRK). 

Although as the field developments continued in the country the ENKS saw some changes and such parties as the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party separated ways from the alliance, the polar structure still stands among the two alliances. The ENKS is led by the former president of the Iraqi Kurdish region Masoud Barzani and the MGRK is under the leadership of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). 

In a joint statement on their agreement to unite, the two alliances said: “as the National Kurdish Union Parties, we work jointly to make progress in the Kurdish issues. A joint committee representing all parties will act towards this goal.” 

The Syrian Kurdish unity and political future 

If the unity between the two major Syrian Kurdish blocs materializes, it will have considerable influences on their political future. The first round of talks among the Syrian Kurds was arranged in 2013 with the management of Masoud Barzani. The last round was held in October 2019 with the management of Mazloum Kobani, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). 

Now it seems that the obstacles ahead of their union have decreased and in the future they can finalize their agreement. A couple of points need to be mentioned concerning their political future should they reach a final agreement. 

1. The ENKS like the PYD has trained military forces and in case of an agreement, they will possibly return to northern Syria from Iraqi Kurdistan. This will increase the Kurdish military strength. But it should be taken into account that the coexistence of two military forces without a firm treaty can cause tensions between the two sides. 

2. Domestically, an agreement will strengthen the Kurdish stance in the talks with the central government. But any scenario without return of control of north and northeast Syria to Damascus cannot be successful. So, the best strategy for the Kurds after unity is direct cooperation with the government of President Bashar al-Assad. 

3. Regionally, Ankara finds the unity among the Syrian Kurds an existential threat that can encourage the 14-million Kurdish community of Turkey to seek separation. 

4. The US as the ally of the Syrian Kurds since 2014 will possibly support this agreement. Washington has been under fire for betraying the Kurds just ahead of the Turkish operation in October 2019 by announcing pulling out the troops from northern Syria. The agreement seems to bear the potentials to reduce American responsibility towards them.

