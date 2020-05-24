Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 24 May 2020

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

The renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar, has called on his forces to rally against Turkey, which militarily backs the government in the country’s capital, Tripoli.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander

Sunday 24 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Defense Readiness at Highest Level Since 1979: IRGC Commander
Alwaght- Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division said Iran has reached the highest level of defense preparedness since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Sunday “Our defense preparedness is currently at the highest level since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and our people should have no concerns in this regard,” Press TV reported.

“Iran – thank God – is currently powerful [in the defense sector] and no one should have any worries in this regard. It is the enemy who must be concerned,” Hajizadeh added.

He noted that from his viewpoint, economy is the main front in which the Iranian nation is facing the biggest problem, calling on the Iranian people and authorities to focus their efforts on solving the economic problems.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for a further strengthening of the country’s defense power to confront threats and avoid any possible outbreak of war.

Iran has managed to “paralyze” its enemies, and has developed its own "sophisticated” means of defense in response to the enemy's use of increasingly advanced measures against Iran, the Leader told a group of Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel in Tehran in February.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

 

Tags :

Iran IRGC defense Readiness General Hajizadeh

