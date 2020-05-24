Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding "everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle".

Al-Abadi’s Revelations About US Treachery Give New Iraqi Govt. Precious Lessons Former Iraqi PM discloses US roguery during anti-ISIS fight. He gives lessons to new government officials from what he learned from his experience and mistakes.

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US’s Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the struggle to liberate Palestine is an obligation and an Islamic goal, adding “everyone must assist the Palestinian nation in this holy struggle”.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Sunday 24 May 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Canceling Accords With Tel Aviv Fatal Blow To Deal Of Century: Expert

Alwaght- President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has recently announced his decision to cancel all agreements with the Israeli regime in protest to massive destruction of the Palestinian homes in Sur Bahr neighborhood of Al-Quds (Jerusalem.) He announced formation of a special committee to adopt the decision. 

This move indicated that the Palestinians were no longer committed to the accords made after 1993 in Oslo, Norway and that they were no longer credible for any future mediation between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian Authority by the US.

This raises questions: Which agreements did exactly Abbas call void? What consequences could this decision bring to him? Alwaght has talked to Sabah Zangeneh, an expert on international affairs, asking him for some clarifications. 

Commenting on the main matters Abbas said Ramallah will no longer be committed to, Mr Zangeneh said that a majority of the agreements the Palestinian Authority has reached over the past three decades with the Israelis revolve around security. Besides security, the two sides made economic and political agreements, with much less importance compared to the security area. 

He said that when it came to implementation, the US as a mediator ignored or violated many of them. Washington, for example, closed down the representation office of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in Washington in September 2018. In the same month and year, it ended aids to the Palestinian refugee body the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in Near East (UNRWA) that provides services both in West Bank and Gaza Strip. The US also supports the Israeli regime at the UN Security Council as the Israelis continue to violate the agreements with Ramallah and international law. 

“The Americans over the past few decades played a big role in facilitating the Israeli lack of commitment to the Oslo accords and other agreements by vetoing the legitimate UN Security Council resolutions against the Israeli regime. Moreover, the Tel Aviv leaders have usually implemented only the parts of agreements that serve their interests and violated any parts that do not comply with their demands on the strength of the US backing. The most important instance is the unilateral announcement of seizure of the whole Al-Quds and also the continuation of the occupational policy marked by launching growing settlement projects in West Bank and other Palestinian areas.” 

The international affairs expert in another part of his comments said that certainly in the current circumstances Abbas has no other way but to declare void all of the security and political accords with Tel Aviv as he is in front of the brazen and big American and Israeli failure to adhere to the agreements and the pressures he is exposed to at home. “Unlike the past, the Palestinian leaders have concluded that they should materialize their threats of exiting the agreements with the Israelis. If they delay their threats, the opposite side will make progress towards its aims.” 

Mr Zangeneh also commented on the consequences of the cancelation of the agreements with the Israeli side by the Palestinian president, saying that should Abbas materialize his words on the ground, part of the agreements will be canceled. 

“As a result, the other Palestinian groups will be provided with the chance to intensify their actions and capacities against the Israeli regime. This creates concerns in Tel Aviv and this is evident now in the Israeli media. If we look at the Israeli media, we can see that all are extremely worried about stepping up of the attacks by Palestinian resistant groups. If these accords are scrapped, the Palestinian forces will have an open hand to deal blows to the Israeli military forces.” 

He also touched on the reflections of the Abbas decision on the deal of the century which is promoted by American President Donald Trump’s administration, reiterating that we should know that the cancellation of the agreements by the Palestinians and on top of them the Abbas-headed Fatah Movement will discredit the Trump’s “deal of the century”, an initiative which seeks to legalize the Israeli occupation and settlements and scrap the Palestinian refugees’ right to return home. 

“Essentially, we need to take into account that the deal of the century was wide range. What is important is that we should see to what extent it is implementable. The field realities show that after the Palestinian officials’ recent remarks on the agreements, the initiative no longer has a ground of materialization and insistence on its implementation will only make things more combustible and chaotic.”

 

Palestine Abbas Israel Accords Occupation

