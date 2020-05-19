Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Doesn’t Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict?

Why Doesn't Saudi-Emirati Bloc Act To End Southern Yemen Conflict? The UAE already implemented divide and rule policy in Yemen. Saudis appear to be learning from the Emiratis after disappointment with Hadi reinstallation.

US's Victory Day Tweet Angers Russia, Reveals Trumpism The White House tweet excluded Russia when honoring the WWII winners, sparking controversy.

Syrian Kurdish Alliance: Grounds, Obstacles While the Kurds are seeking to unite their ranks, they are hit by internal difference and also the agenda of foreign powers.

Germany's Hezbollah Blacklisting Propagandistic, Linked To Lebanese Developments: Expert Germany's blacklisting of Hezbollah is mainly a fruit of the US and Israeli pressures and aims to influence the damage its image inside Lebanon.

Why Does Baghdad Want To Cut Kurdish Budget? The two sides are at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil sales from its own regions. Besides, Baghdad is using Budget to pressures Erbil for its policies.

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Hezbollah Perfectly Ready for Any Confrontation with Israeli Regime: Official

Liberation of al-Quds (Jerusalem) from Israeli occupation tops the agenda of the regional resistance front, a senior Hezbollah official said, reiterating that the Lebanese resistance movement is fully prepared for any type of confrontation with the regime in Tel Aviv in line with that objective.

British Rolls-Royce to Cut 9,000 Jobs amid Coronavirus Outbreak Britain’s aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UAE’s Etihad Airways Makes First Known Flight to Israeli Regime Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a first known flight to the Israeli regime under the guise of delivering aid to Palestinians as Arab regimes and Tel Aviv intensify their attempts to normalize relations.

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestinian authority, has declared an end to all agreements with Israeli regime and the US in response to an Te Aviv’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime Behind Cyberattack on Iranian Port: Media Israeli regime reportedly carried out a cyber attack that caused disruption at an Iranian port this month.

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell The European Union (EU)’s foreign policy chief said the bloc will not recognize unilateral” decision to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, warning the occupying regime against such changes to the 1967 borders

Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation: Damascus Any presence of foreign forces on Syrian soil without authorization from the government amounts to “aggression and occupation,” Syria’s UN envoy said emphasizing the Arab nation’s right to defend its sovereignty and resources.

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills at Least 7 Afghan Intelligence Officials A Taliban bomb attack has left at least seven seven intelligence personnel in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, just hours after the government took a step towards national reconciliation with President Ashraf Ghani entering a power-sharing agreement with his long-time rival Abdullah Abdullah.

US Supports Terrorists, Will be Expelled from Syria, Iraq: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is hated in most parts of the world due to its support for terrorists and will be soon expelled from Syria and Iraq, where it is illegally present in the two Arab countries.

Coronavirus May Burn out Naturally before Any Vaccine Developed: Former WHO Chief The new coronavirus could be “petering out by itself” before the world comes up with any vaccine, former World Health Organization’s (WHO) top oncologist has said.

Libya’s Government Forces Destroy Haftar’s Air Defense System, Drone Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces reportedly have shut down another air defense system and shot down a drone belonging rebels loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar southwest of capital Tripoli.

Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic shock in living memory, a study has warned.

New Israeli Cabinet Union between War Criminals, Zionist Right: Hamas Spokesman Hamas rebuked as “war criminals and Israel’s far right” the members of new Israeli cabinet, calling for Palestinian unity to counter it.

Iraq Launches Operation against ISIS near Syria Border Iraqi Forces have launched on Sunday a massive operation, dubbed Operation Al Jazeera Lions, against ISIS terrorists covering the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh and Salahuddin to the Syrian border.

UAE, Saudi Mercenaries Clash in south Yemen, 14 Killed At least 14 Yemeni militants were killed after clashes erupted between UAE-backed southern separatists and Saudi-led mercenaries in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

China Envoy to Israeli Regime Found Dead in Tel Aviv Home China’s envoy to Israeli regime was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday.

Iraqi Premier Wears Popular Forces’ Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center Iraq’s newly-elected Premier visited the command center of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, calling the counter-terrorism forces a source of honor for the Iraqi nation.

US Warns ICC of ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes The US threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with "consequences" if the body moves ahead with a potential war crimes investigation into Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Expelling Puppet Yemeni Regime’s Officials Saudi Arabia has pressed the refugee members of former Yemeni regime to leave the kingdom’s capital, and suspended the financial support provided to them as slumping oil prices and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have saddled Riyadh with its worst financial crisis in decades.

Desperate French Hospital Staff Roast Macron Staff of a hospital in Pars hammered visiting French President with grievances about low pay and faulty gear, Making Emmanuel Macron acknowledge in reforming the national hospital system.

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook

Afghan Power-Sharing Deal And Peace Talks Outlook
Alwaght- Afghanistan’s months-long political crisis reached a settlement on Sunday as two election rivals Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal in Kabul. 

The two political rivals have been engaged in a power struggle since September last year following the presidential election. When in mid-February Independent Election Commission declared Ghani the winner of the September 28 election, Abdullah rejected the result, arguing that the election was marred by fraud. The dispute over who is the real president resulted in the bizarre reality of two men taking the oath of office as president on the same day, same hour, and the same city. Ghani held his event at the Presidential Palace and Abdullah at Sepidar Palace which is also is a diplomatic site.

Relying on home capabilities and rejecting foreign meddling 

The negotiations of the prominent politicians like former President Hamed Karzai, former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasoul Sayyaf, and former Vice-president Yunus Qanuni finally came to fruition, seeing Ghani and Abdullah signing an agreement to share the power and end the dispute with the formation of a new cabinet. The agreement demonstrated that the government in Afghanistan this time will not be formed by foreign meddling but as a fruit of home consensus of a majority of the political groups to pass the crisis and political instability. 

The recent Kabul agreement is significant both because it determined the fate of the government and installed Ghani as president and Abdullah as the head of a pro-peace body dubbed Home Peace Initiatives Council and because it was an outcome of joint efforts of the Afghan politicians and elites. To put it differently, the Afghan politicians showed the world that they can settle their home problems and crises without foreign interference. This is of paramount importance to the new Afghan government. 

On the other side, the threats by the American officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who in early May threatened that if the Afghan sides fail to reach a power-sharing deal to end the political deadlock, the US will cut off its financial support to the Afghan government, should not be ignored, though at the time Ghani rejected the threats and said that the US aid reduction will not affect the Afghan people’s life and the country’s economy and development. 

Kabul government now free for peace talks with the Taliban 

Certainly, one of the main outcomes of the agreement over the new government is the determination of negotiators with the Taliban. Until the agreement was reached, the future of the peace dialogue with the Taliban has been overshadowed by an unclear fate of the government in Kabul. Before the agreement, the legitimacy of Ghani’s government was under the question from Abdullah camp and also the Taliban. Without the deal, the presidential palace had no legitimacy to pursue the peace process with the insurgent group. 

Now that a deal on sharing the power is signed between the two candidates and the head of the government is made clear, the administration of Ghani can follow the talks with the Taliban leaders on the strength of public legitimacy. 

The outlook of Afghanistan developments 

One of the top expectations of the Afghan people from the new government is the conclusion of the peace talks with the Taliban. 

This expectation is now even more optimistic as Abdullah is given the leading role in the country’s peace process. 

In the new page of Afghanistan politics and according to the agreement, the peace negotiations will be followed by Abdullah. The result will very likely bear the hope of lasting peace for Afghanistan as Abdullah himself is from the Hazara ethnic group and the Taliban are Pashtuns. This, actually, will remove the pessimism surrounding the negotiations being ethno-sectarian. 

Abdullah has so far proven that he has the potentials to advance talks and agreements. This is clear from his agreements with his political rivals and also his capability to bring to political participation the ethnic and political groups. Therefore, Afghanistan will head to the talks with even greater optimism under him. 

In the current conditions in which the security situation is unstable, an economic crisis hits amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, and poverty is growing, the formation of a new government presents a more optimistic outlook to combat these crises.

 

Afghanistan Peace Deal Ghani Abdullah Taliban

